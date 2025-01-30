President Donald Trump delivers remarks following DC plane crash

President Donald Trump addressed the nation after the deadly midair collision between a passenger jet and military helicopter in Washington D.C. Wednesday night.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live