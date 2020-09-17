Transcript for President Dwight D. Eisenhower memorial opens today in Washington, D.C.

And today after years of waiting a former president is getting a major monument in the nation's capital. The Dwight. The new monument is prompting a closer look at Eisenhower's legacy and comparisons to president trump. Devin Dwyer has a closer look. As the sun rises over Washington Dwight Eisenhower he's seen a new new light. The new shrine to an American icon in kind of leadership the nation hasn't seen in generations. 34 president. And and supreme allied commander in world war two and. That is what this represents Dwight. Stinks and it's possible that. There are people like that living with us to send rice to be caged and given opportunities. And it could come from anywhere from from and he rates that are. Or culture cat. My guy I've gotten. He oversaw a desegregation of the US military and public schools is sending the National Guard in to Little Rock in 1957. To enforce integration. He signed into law early protections for voting rights at the critics say his push for equality wasn't strong enough Eisenhower favoring an incremental approach to racial justice. That was later overtaken by an eruption of racial unrest after he left office. And toward gay and lesbian Americans Eisenhower authorize discrimination. In 1953 signing an order to ban them from the government. The memorial has prompted fresh contrast between a bygone Republican president and the core one. Great leaders for cheer for every eventuality. And Dwight Eisenhower there appearing in 82020. Campaign TV ad by the Republican group the Lincoln project Diane. Dwight Eisenhower may have left office nearly sixty years ago on that that a Republican from a different age but a lot of the members of the party are still in the stall just for kind of leadership they say. Is not in the White House right now and. And DeVon and you're at the memorial tell us a little bit about some of the highlights of the memorial itself. That's an extraordinary place Diane just to give me an idea. Of where we are we just a couple blocks from the US capital here across the street is the National Mall the Smithsonian museums. This memorial really charts the life of Dwight Eisenhower is a son at Abilene Kansas to supreme. Allied commander during World War II you see the relief here leader of men. Well over here there's a whole display from his time in the Oval Office he was elected in a landslide. Twice and of course all of this is set but in front of this. Really remarkable tapestry they're calling it it's a stainless steel. A portrayal of the coast of Normandy where he led the invasion in this whole block Diane is flanked by the agency's. That Dwight Eisenhower created some of the big one the federal way the admit patient administration is right over here I'm standing in for the Department of Education which was created buys and power. And over here is the Department of Health and Human Services a lot. Of his legacy they'll be celebrating tonight and Ivan Harris just the seventh president to get a monument Dwight Eisenhower and why now. Doubt really different 45 presidents only seven. Get some day like this on the nation's mall right. This was authorized by congress in 1999. Bipartisan majorities overwhelmingly approved this he's one of the most popular American presidents in fact they just check this morning. I Gallup has his average approval rating higher than any of their last nine. American presidents of their celebrating that here but after. Years of delay twenty years of delay over disputes over the design they'll finally be dedicating it tonight all. Five living current and former American presidents including Donald Trump are invited here tonight on are able to attend. But there's a lot to celebrate Diane including the fact that says this on 150 million dollar hot piece of art here was actually completed. Under budget something we don't see very often hear Washington Diane note we do not DeVon drier forests thanks seven.

