Transcript for President-elect Biden sends warning to President Trump as transition stalls

President elect Biden is shifting his tone now warning that more people may die if the transition process continues to be delayed. So far the trump administration has refused to coordinate with the Biden team including on pandemic measures like vaccine distribution. States in the bay has been following the Biden team in joins me now from Wilmington Delaware street good morning you know where we're hearing now that in just name some new members of the incoming administration what do we know about them. Right the president elect has really slowly building up the senior staff on his upcoming administration and what we're noticing right now is she's tapping into staff members who worked with him on this campaign. And who he really Milliken has worked with for a while as well as cheaper from the Obama administration. Right now we know Julie Rodriguez and a granddaughter she's a town met who was also the highest ranking member Latina the abiding campaign will be joining the administer an inch as someone who will be in charge of inter governmental appeared. We also know any Thomas Keeney who at the traveling chief of staff of the campaign. We'll also join the administration and work on the Oval Office she'll be the director of Oval Office about a trader store in the Oval Office operations the year we also know exam O'Malley Dillon a former campaign manager will come on and the deputy chief of staff of the White House show we know O'Malley Dillon came onto the campaign back in March chasing became the first woman to lead a democratic national campaign to victory short note that Louisiana congressman as tragic originally joined as senior advisor to that abide in and then I didn't in the Oval Office. And he and we know that she member of the Congressional Black Caucus and will be helping you building that relationship Biersch chill rain now we know the Biden team is slowly building up this team she even as the president refuses to concede that collects and she and they are hoping to have their key people in key positions she has seen as in a -- comes around. And states where does the. And teams stand right now in terms of the transition given the president is still refusing to concede we heard that warning. From Joseph Biden himself yesterday what's the team saying today. Train ring now 64 days until an audit every inauguration day in the president elect had he's trying to keep calm and August on transition we're seeing his telling is changing yesterday he warned of a dark winter hatch and he's saying that of the president and his administration. Do not start working with them on this transition could lose many more American lives in this transition so as as they're saying that in the hope that the black trump administration will work with them they're finding workarounds and in order to continue this transition we know today the president elect will be receiving. A national security briefing this does not not normal classified national security briefing he's supposed to be getting from the intelligence agencies and the FBI action rather this is a team of experts who are in diplomacy defense and intelligence will be sitting down with them she explaining on the deep tells of these key agencies so he can try it much as possible to -- appeared in his new administration we also heard the president elect say yesterday that his vice president elect camel hair has had you been receiving these classified briefings. Because he happens to be part of the Senate Intelligence Committee so he installed she's hoping that he can start receiving these intelligence briefings so he can be prepared to take office on day one. Interesting when the vice president elect is able to access more classified info than the president elect's right now treat them moving in Wilmington Delaware it thank you.

