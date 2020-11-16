Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden speaks on COVID-19, the economy

This is an ABC news special report now reporting chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we're coming out there right now because pres elect Joseph Biden and vice president elect commoners about a talk on the economy let's listen in. And some of America's leading technology. Auto and retail companies. We had an important conversation. About the impact that this pandemic has had on worker it's especially essential workers front line workers. But risked their own health and the health of their families. And many of whom have given their own months. To keep us safe. And keep our economy and running. And we all alone that this pandemic and this recession. Has hit communities of color particularly hard. Black Americans and Latinos are three times as likely to construct a contract Coke bid as others and more likely to die. Native Americans are more than four times as likely to be hospitalized as others. And last month the unemployment rate for black Americans was almost twice the rate of others. And we have also had a conversation. About the impact this pandemic has had on our economy as a school. From the fortune 500 to the small businesses that so many communities reliant on. Over the past few months on the campaign trail the president elect and I saw that impact firsthand. In state after state we met with workers who shared their struggles. And told us about their pain. Essential workers who have had to stay on the job even as they worry about your family's well being and there or. Small business owners sport dipping into their own savings to make payroll and keep their doors open. And many others who have had to close their doors and fear never reopening at all. Their stories to stay with us. And the president elect and I are focused on building our country back better. Four then. And to all Americans. And as I said the night we won this election. Now is when the real work begins. The necessary work. The good work. But getting this virus under control. Saving lives. And beating this pandemic. And opening our economy responsibly. While rebuilding. So that it works for working people. And we will do it by protecting the health and safety of our workers. And creating millions of good paying union jobs from auto and construction jobs to domestic workers and care giving jobs. To service and hospitality jobs. The road ahead it will not be easy. But the president elect and I are hitting the ground running. Because we all know the challenges facing America today are greats. The American people deserve no less. And we don't have a moment to waste. And now it is mine incredible and great honor. To introduce our president elect Joseph Biden. Thank you very much good afternoon. Vice president Harrison Ryan. As she indicated just might with a group of America's top business these labor leaders. And I must tell you. Could reinforce what I thought she began. Ready to come together. Immunity was bestowed. I wanna go back to talk about the people who actually participated. Will list all the people who were you just you know we spoke with. Number one there was marry bear CEO of General Motors Brian Cornell CEO of target. Mr. and Adele CEO of Microsoft. Worried gamble president of the UAW. Mary Kay Henry presidency you mark for home president of the USC UF CW. These Saunders president of Ashley. And Sonia single president of gap Richard Trumka president of the AFL CIO. It was really encouraging quite frankly. To get people business and labor. Together and green home the way for. John convinced the American people will rally to do when they hear what we have in mind. I'm very pleased that they all came together around the same table to advance series of common ground we agreed we're gonna continue these conversations. They represent very different perspective but I'm convinced that we can all come together around the same table to advance areas of common ground which are. Really I wish you could have all heard the conversation. It was really encourage. And that's what we were really discussed today. We all agree that we want to get the economy back on track we need our workers to be back on the job by getting the virus under control. We're going in a very dark corner things are going to get much tougher before they did issue. Not require spare no effort to fight Soviet. So we can hope for our business is safely resume our lives and put this pandemic behind us it's going to be difficult but it can be done. They all agree. That means rallying the country behind a national strategy would robust public health measures. Like mandatory masking widely available testing of rapid results scaled up production of lifesaving treatments and therapeutics. And safe equitable and Sri distribution of vaccine. It's great news that would turn and Pfizer have each come up for vaccines that are in excess of 9% effectiveness. Been getting a vaccine and a vaccination. Though are two different things. Everyone our call today and are assumed today agreed that the sooner we have access to administrations distribution plan. The sooner this transition. Would be smoothly move forward. And you know as we battle. October 12 to make sure that businesses and workers have the tools the resources. The national guidance and health and safety standards to operate safely. And we can do that we can bring Democrats Republicans together worker business and labor to deliver those necessary resources. And for millions of Americans who've lost hours and wages or have lost their jobs we all agree on our call. That we can deliver immediate relief into need be done quickly. Affordable health care for millions of people who have lost it. Or in danger of losing a child care sick leave salmon need so workers don't have to choose between work and family. Corporate America agreed on this today. The would drop trauma call we need support of small to support small businesses and large brewers. They're the backbone of our communities but are teetering on the edge. We all agreed on the urgent need for funding for states and localities. To keep Frontline workers and essential workers on the job. Vital public services running law enforcement offices educators first responders. Like we did you Recovery Act of 2000 not. Saving literally millions of jobs. There's a reason why the federal government is able to run a deficit to Jesus states must must balance their budgets. And there are real trouble. You're gonna see just hundreds of thousands of police officers firefighters. First responders. Now health clinics you know see them going out of business. Right now congress should come together. Could pass a co relief package. Like heroes act that the house passed six months ago. Once we shut down the virus to deliver economic relief to workers and businesses don't we can start to build back better than before. We talked about how we have an opportunity to come out of this stronger. More resilient than we were rude and you should I wish you could ever heard corporate leaders in the major labor leaders singing from the same hymnal here. Throughout the campaign. I laid out my build back better plan. We did our plan that. And independent analysis put up by Moody's but we'll respect the law she lost a Wall Street firm. Project it would create eighteen point six million jobs. We can also we talked about the need to owned electric vehicle mark we talked about climbing a lot. Building 550000. Charging stations. Crane over a million new good paying union jobs here at home. The nature of federal government to invest more in clean energy research. You know it's based on a simple premise. Is trying to reward work. Not just wealth in America. We're really have a fair tax is structured to make sure the wealthiest among some corporations pay their fair share. Our plan will create millions of good paying union jobs in manufacturing. Building the vehicles. Products technologies. That are gonna we're gonna need for the future to compete with the rest of the world. From all rose to our stockpiles. We're going to buy American. No government contract. Will be given to companies that don't make their products here in America. To secure our position is a global leader in research and development. We're gonna invest 300 billion dollars and most critical competitive new industries and technologies creating three million good paying jobs. The corporate American technology firms like Microsoft through the call they all agree. We can make sure futures made here in America. And that's good for business. Is good for American workers. Can also modernize infrastructure. Roads bridges sports. One point five million new affordable housing units high speed broadband we talked about for every American household. Which is more important than ever for remote learning remote working telemedicine. 21 century. During digit donated digital infrastructure help businesses health care workers first responders and students. A hundred billion dollars to rebuild our crumbling schools. He talked about the need the business community talk about the need to invest in HPC using Community Colleges. Bread to feed four million new buildings are old building retrofit in the making know. Whether rising two million homes. Believe more climber recently in cities and towns. These investments will specifically target communities of colors so you can break the cycle we're in good times they lagged. Good and bad times they get referred to get hit first and hardest and recovery. It's the toughest to bounce back. These are the kinds of investments you're gonna strengthen our economy's competitiveness. Create. Millions of jobs union jobs. And in doing so. I respect the dignity of work and empower the voice of workers. You've heard me say before. My dad when he lost his job in Scranton eventually moved to Wilmington. Got a good job and chief Joey jobs about a lot more than a paycheck. Just like she dignity respect. Your place in the community it's about being able to continue nine's honey everything's going to be okay. We go back better. We'll do so. With higher wages including a fifteen dollar minimum wage nationwide. Better benefits stronger collective bargaining rights that you can raise a family. That's how we go back to class better than ever that's how we make sure workers who treaty with the dignity and respect they deserve. I can go on I can tell I was very encouraged by our conversation. But the point is this. There's so much we can do. The only way we do believe this is we work together. I know we can do this for example we'll call. I stated clearly the corporate leaders percent of what you do when union. You you're gonna have increased power these. An understated. Son and I business. This vote economic growth creating good paying jobs. Eleven years ago Moroccan I took office during the Great Recession. And implement its Recovery Act it's saved us from another Great Depression. We do see a map in red and Blue States. Whose United States. We didn't care whether the city had voted for us or against this State's voters for some guests. We work with everyone. She would recover to rebuild. Together as one nation. We can do this again. Appreciate his we'll do regrets republics to cooperate one another is not to disarm mysterious force beyond our control. It's a conscious decision. It's situation that we make. If we decide not to cooperate and when he decided to cooperate. I believe this is in part that diminish American people part of mandate they gave us they want us to cooperate. They were used to live results. The choice. The car won't make is that we're gonna do that. That's why I'm so pleased they were able to bring together business and labor leaders. To make the choice jointly with us. For all Americans. Let's get to work. As I've said many times thank you mean god bush and may god protect our troops. I understand now I'm gonna take some questions may give firework. Thank you president elect's. Citing vice president to look at the wrong direction star have been. Good to see a list are the question about it your pandemic planning and then a question about his economic plan. You spoke about the need to access the outgoing administrations coated vaccine distribution plans. Which you see is the biggest threat to your transition right now given president trumps unprecedented attempt to obstruct and delay a smooth transfer of power. More people may die. We don't coordinate. Look. Says my cheapest sheriff's Ron claims today who. Flammable. The vaccines importance. Solution to your vaccinated. So how do we get the vaccine. Probably get over 300 million Americans faxed me. What's the content it's a huge. Huge huge undertaking. To get it done prioritize those greatest need. Working their way through it and also cooperate with the World Health Organization and the rest of the world and daily business. And so they say they have this works speed program that the not only dealt with getting vaccines but also how to do how distribute this. If we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning. It puts us behind Vermont month and a half. And so it's important that it be done and to be coordination. Now. Now hours rapidly as we get them. On the economy by the vice president elect's talked about having an economy. That works for working people. One thing I didn't hear you talked specifically about his canceling student loan debt. To student loan forgiveness figure in your plan would you take executive action to achieve it. It just figured mark kind of laid out in detail for example the the legislation passed by the democratic house calls for immediate 101000 dollar forgiveness of student loans Colby people up term real trouble. For having to make choices between paying his student loan paying her rent those kinds of decisions he should be done immediately. And dished advantage you know I think that. Everything from community college street through two doubling pell grants to making sure that we have access. Tree education for anyone making under 125000. Dollars for four years of college. They end there is a program that exist now under the law. That's forgive student loans for. Being able to engage in for bear engage in public service. I'm I'm gonna institute that's fundamental change in that so we've been saved will be available to everyone. And shacks is engaged to stop doing very well managed right now from them to all of us it's. Thank you. Thank you Mr. President elect. You just focus of the dangers of the president's continued stonewalling of this transition but it doesn't appear that the president is going to come around anytime soon and admit defeat. So what are you going to do what options do you have. To try and ensure that you are ready to go on day one. Can do are there individuals. Organizations in the country from business to labor. Republics and Democrats to try to pull together. Very serious and consistent plan so we're ready on day one everything from staffing ten. Well ultimately any meetings cabinet members to moving along wrong coordinating with business and labor. Being Covert attack Howard an attack Covert and so we would make a lot easier if the president participate. You have a number Republicans suggesting that two from the good news serious. My colleague crystalline intelligence community so she gets intelligence brief just I don't anymore. And so. That. That is but there's a number Republicans poetry that I. I am hopeful that the president will. Palm. Being mildly more enlightened. Before we get to generate twice. And what is your message to Republicans who are backing up the president's refusal to concede you clearly need to work with them going forward. My message is I work with you just try. Understand to a lot of reluctance because of where the president operates. But. I. I've been in contact with who will be in contact with more of them as we move along. And it has to wait until January 20. Two jets actually become operational. That's a shame legend may visit Libya this woman ready in time. I thank you very much we. Thank you very much mr. President elect and I want a kind of piggy backed off of that so I wanna get your thoughts on the president's tweaked over the weekend where he first seem to. Acknowledge that you won. Then he said he won't concede that he said I want how did you interpret that and at the end of the day do you want him to concede. I interpret that is trumpet isn't the no change in his modus Rhonda. Boone and I think the pressure looks to go look I'm. Heavy. A lot of meetings with world leaders who took on the telephone I cannot. Condemn the negotiating with them about things are going to be done but there. Calling was some degree in Susie hasn't. Everyone trauma. The holy father to prime ministers across quote wrong. And so were moving along there. Knowing with the outcome will be. And come as I said earlier and I trolley she retreated but I find this. More embarrassing for the country than debilitating. Form I believe you get started. And then secondly I want to follow up with you on the vaccine if the FDA gives emergency. Authorization to. The spies earth orbit during a vaccine in the coming weeks will you get vaccinated. And if you're hesitant wives sit any American have confidence in the vaccine. First to roll along. We'll see if that comes forward. And secondly it's important that people who are under greatest need get it I wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine. But I also want to set. Blum an example. And but I wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine if in fact doctor conductor truck TN these. Two organizations where there's return or Pfizer. Who have an extremely responsible. Conclude that it is decision and able to be done look the only reason people question vaccine now because of Donald Trump. That's the reason why people question vaccine because all the things he says and doesn't say which two truth was not truthful the exaggerations. I think we're on a clear path now. We're in a clear path of the international community and national leaders. In the scientific community have focused on these two vaccines. They appeared to be. Ready for prime time ready to be used it and it's that it continues whose road I would take the vaccine. And thank you Mr. President elect you have been urging the American public to continue practicing social distancing. And wearing a mask but with cases skyrocketing across the country. Do you think that more governors should be closing nonessential businesses and reinstating say it. Oh Morris. Book. It depends on the state what I but I failed to mention earlier is the the enormous respect I have for. Republican conservative Republican governor she stepped up and issue mandates you worried minutes. The new North Dakota. Not really very idea won't want to leaders in this area. Has been the Republican governors Republican and Republican governor in Ohio hum. Didn't. In addition to the folks who have already been need to elected governor of of the Michigan being you know the idea that presidents now the Sistine remaining. Back advisor on Covert as saying that. But they should resist what tells matter with these guys. What is the matter mr. Resist. The you know every major individual of up any consequence in the health field is saying we can save. We can save 100000 why it's just between now and January 21 by wearing these minutes. This can take awhile for the vaccine to be able to be available distributed can get to people. We're talking about 350 to 400000 people dying. Knew what they don't. It's totally irresponsible. Your response. And so I compliment. The governors who stepped forward. Who have been stepping forward but also Republican governor to step forward and I I left out the governor if you talk. Very conservative state governor North Dakota. And in all the democratic governors have been doing all along amused that infants this. I just. Asked a rhetorical question to guys understands. Does anybody understand why. The governor would turn this into a political statement. It's about patriotism. It's about being patriotic it's about saving life for really could not has not hyperbole. It's about being patriotic. And I think you're seeing more and more assists got awful fires continue to spread almost unabated. That. We. The governor you step into. And just. Following up on that especially with many states reporting. New highs in terms of date daily number of cases and a lot of public health officials sounding the alarm over the holidays. Would you what is your message to the people who are considering for example getting together with their families and others for Thanksgiving would you consider would you urge people to reconsider their plans well here's what I do let me. Tell you what the health experts are said to me. Com. Is just not because I'm unique the president elect too much now. They strongly urged that if in fact. We're gonna have Thanksgiving we've anyone. That we limited to a maximum. Maximum sanction they suggest five people maximum ten people so she distanced wearing masks and people who have quarantined. So. Joel my expenses were even like many viewed trying to figure out what are we gonna do for Thanksgiving. How we will do. We've narrowed down which family members and that they were tested recently to less than 24 hours. And so I would strongly urge for the sake matches your state troopers shake your children your mother your filing her. Your sisters your Brothers who are we get together Thanksgiving. Think about this for should be no group more than ten people wouldn't room and went on meet in it is inside the home that's it they're telling me. They're telling me either you know making sure is that's a case the end I have. The I have them do more potent masked behind this my took it off when I came out here word inside this that to be massed. Saves lives. And so look I just want to make sure that. Were able appeared together. Makes things can be. Time. Nick's Christmas means it's it is a an international crisis. Since international health Kurds and the idea where are worried the virus. And it is reward for Rio. And all kidding aside I hope all of you why I watch you all you all seem to Wear masks all the time when you're independent groups as follows me. That is here follows news assigned. To Delaware it was made it seem to do that are strongly urge you to do it. Nothing much Obama wore a mask. Thank you Mr. President elect madam vice president elect. Your plan renounced his sentencing hearing. And and steroids dealer 20 sorry I don't think that a governor. Your plan that you've outlined just now about a million union jobs clean energy jobs investment in HPC use. Those are things it take time. We have a problem with long term unemployment that's growing fast right now. What would you do right away specifically. To address jobs that may not return for months may not return ever including in communities. Color what I would do I would past euros. It has all but won't need capacity to take care of each of those things. The tomorrow. The idea the president is still playing golf and not doing about it. This is beyond my comprehension if we say keep want to go off and a positive note. But what are you doing. And there's virtually little discussion. The Republicans were told I don't know there's too. You may know senator printers 22 Republicans say they won't vote for anything. We're gonna be at least. At least a dozen of them have the courage to stand up and save lives and jobs. You should be doing it now. Kiki knows this is so providing the PT. The protective equipment as well as the PPP the money that we allow people to get funding to keep the businesses are open everything from. Separation to test team to whole range of things allow businesses to open stale. That's what the plan was the beginning. By the way if you notice from the very beginning when it passed he stimulus program the first two pieces. What happened people. Business first thing you know open. Pregnant women are more open are still able to thank you get people into the okay. For the record there are now. People are running our government and insurance when they do. Twenty million people on the verge of losing their home because they can't make a mortgage payments. Have a larger number being checked out and move beat kicked out of ministry. Because they can't pay their rent and by the way it's not just surrendered its it's but that owns the building. Lot of work multimillionaires to remove small operations. How can they do it. This is about keeping Americans of slow. Get them through this pandemic. Gets him through where they're still for business are able to come back. The Moody's dinner. The money is there. And also on the economic front as we fight that pandemic. World trade continues and there is great debate over world trade agreements international trade agreements. It seems that it did we know in the last couple of days 15 countries Asian Pacific countries. Have signed on to a new trade deals RC EP. She did United States considered joined dean that trade agreement. I've talked with a number of these world leaders. And I told them under the law and not able to begin to discuss with him was only one prison time. Best to. Crew can say what our policy will be. Some reluctant to answer that question now for suicide consent. We make up 25%. Of the world's trading capacity of becoming world. We need to be aligned with the other democracies. Another 25%. Or more so that we can set the rules of the road. Instead of having China and others dictate outcomes because they are the only game in town. And so but what I'm insisting on and when I've been asked by world leaders. That's what I would do without any detail I've set but I want you to know. That's are three things are gonna happen if I'm elected. One or invest in America workers who make them more competitive. Number two we're gonna make sure that laborers at the table and environmentalists are to table in any trade deals we make. And I'm not looking for punitive trade the idea. That we are poking our finger in the eyes of our friends and embracing daughter crash makes no sense to me. And so when I'm reluctant to get in more detail at this moment I promise you I have a pretty fair plan. And I were prepared to announce that to you. On January 21 to you had indicated it changes you wanna make in US international policy and other fronts like the Paris climate. Yes that's just generic notion of rejoining but I didn't get into the detail of what we'll do in that agreement. I looked the same thing retreat during the World Health Organization. Why not here. Because you're you're asking me about what I join us specific proposal the details of which are now only be negotiated among those nations. We require negotiation. Thinking yeah. Thank you. And she. Pres elect Joseph Biden there. With some of the most forceful and harsh comments yet about president trump and his refusal to begin the process of the peaceful transfer of power. Right now he started out by saying. That the president's refusal right now is more embarrassing than debilitating but also said. But it could cost lives of people may die if they cannot cordoning out of his transition team cannot coordinate. Wins this president's transition health team on the virus he also said that the only reason people are questioning. Taking this vaccine which could be out by the end of the month of emergency use authorizations come through is because the president. Has raised questions with the way he's handled the corona virus also said. The president should be pass in the heroes act for unemployment relief. Rather than playing golf and had harsh words of criticism for the president's team who have. Praised. Those resisters. Two governors who have called for more restrictions in the wake of this second Covert search. Right no want to bring in Mary Bruce possessing questions there. At the press congress pretty clear. Maybe the vice president while still maintain that being new stance is losing some patients. Absolutely and nickel and a real notable shift in tone from the president elect while last week. When he spoke with reporters he had buried in the anything flowing down his transition even though the president it was are skewed its village are keeping chicken feed but today. Joseph Biden was much more blunt and matter back about the high stakes. And really the dangers of the president continued stonewalling of this transition especially when it comes to the pandemic and the distribution of a back seat. President elect Biden saying more people may die if they are not able to coordinate on the distribution plant with. The truck administration official but he speculated that huge undertaking but they did they wait to start this planning what we naked profit. It took them a month or two months behind about coordination. We really have to start now and we act in Georgia the reality is that he gathered being the president despite some glimmers over the weekend that he may be recognizing. The reality here Kelly doesn't do that the president going to come around admit defeat any kind spirit and you heard by NTELOS. Big you know he's looking to work around in the new cabinet or even eat under any impression that trumpet going to come out and concede any kind spirit. But he told it that he thinks and hopes that the president may be. O the mildly more enlightened by January 20 those still holding out some hope. The trying to find a way to go around start this transition committee is ready to go on day one even if he's unable. To work with the outgoing administration in a way that we our customs yeah. Also holding out hope thanks for that event you'll be able to work with Republicans in the senate. And the congress on the economic plans on the plans to combat coal that her brain Rebecca Jarvis is well our chief business correspondent for the second Monday. In a row the stock market is. It pretty strong in the wake of this vaccination is now a second company Montana has announced that his trial should 95% effectiveness. Why George that's because the stock market is looking deep into the future patty future with the vaccine is a very different world in the one in which we live today. As the president elect made this point in his remarks as there. There is a very big difference between having the vaccine and being vaccinated. And these next handful of months will be. By all accounts a big challenge for both those eleven point one million Americans who are still unemployed many of them now long term unemployed more than 27 weeks. Without a job. And since those benefits those additional benefits expired. Back at the end of July are now facing an uphill battle in terms of their own personal finances in addition to that you have all of the small businesses George particularly. The restaurants the leisure and hospitality. And travel companies. That are now are really facing significant stress and burden as we go into these colder winter months particularly those restaurants. There was a survey conducted earlier this year in September by the National Restaurant Association and they asked their members how many of you believe you can make it. For the next six months without any additional stimulus from the government 40% of them George said we're not sure we will survive the next six months. Given that a number of cities and states are imposing new restrictions and given the fact that American consumers. We'll make choices about their own habits based on the pandemic based on the prevalence of the disease in their communities. But it is very much George A tale of these two very different economies if you have a job if you have a child care and you have a 401K. You may even feel better off today than you felt in February because. You haven't been spending is much going out you haven't been spending as much on entertainment or travel. And instead this is how we get to a point where this holiday shopping season George is predicted to be one of the biggest ever. Because some people those who have those jobs and have those 401 k.s. Actually are sitting on more today than they were sitting on in many cases in February and that's why sales are expected its top one trillion dollars. I'm sad case shaped recovery some people doing so much better some people doing so much work. Worse during this pandemic in one of the big questions will be can congress come together in time to get anything done. For the January 1 deadline when the and a plan benefits are gonna run out. For so many we're gonna go back covering their programming right now coverage will continue on ABC news laden of course a full report tonight on world news tonight. Gave him here have a good afternoon. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

