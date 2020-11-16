-
Now Playing: Trump is blocking Biden transition team access to critical information
-
Now Playing: Transition delay is a 'disservice' to the American public: Jeh Johnson
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden meets with transition advisors, coronavirus task force
-
Now Playing: Trump administration takes steps to auction drilling rights in the Arctic
-
Now Playing: Trump’s election fraud cases failing in court, still no evidence
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 restrictions announced across the US
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - COVID-19 cases rising around the nation
-
Now Playing: Man who jumps from rooftop to rooftop was once afraid of heights
-
Now Playing: Golden Retriever knows the importance of self-care
-
Now Playing: How this dog ended up in a tree is anyone’s guess
-
Now Playing: COVID and kids with special needs
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 in schools
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Teachers on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Stock market soars after vaccine news
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Presidential transition turmoil
-
Now Playing: Vaccine tests show promise
-
Now Playing: On the frontlines of Texas community’s COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Barack Obama urges Trump to ‘accept the reality’ of his defeat