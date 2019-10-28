Transcript for President Trump addresses the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

As you very well no it was a tremendous weekend for our country. We killed ices. Leader. Al Baghdad. They've been looking for for a long time. They've been looking for him for many years he was a sick and depraved man. And now he's dead. He's dead he's dead as a door now. And he didn't die bravely that I will tell you that. He should have been killed years ago. Another president should have gotten him. But to me it was a very important I would say all the time that walk into my office or we killed. This leader of the low level this leader has said they never tired of I want Al back daddy that's the only one I don't now. I watch out Baghdad Adam and they got him. And I. But it was big dive they've built the ice as California. Here about ices that was him. It was once the physical size of the state of Ohio. And had seven million people and it was growing bake be create. And they had a problem. It started about two and a half years ago. I during my administration. I Wii altogether destroyed decal a fake 100%. Remember that got it down to 97 present. And I said I let's go home. And then those people such as a hundred offices you know before me they didn't care. But now they so what about a 100%. And we met. Some great generals I learned a lot about generals I met some good ones and I saw some bad ones some that didn't have what it takes and others that had more than anyone would have thought. And it was supposed to take a year or maybe even two years and I said to one of them how Long Will it take. Think we can do to one week's terror. Here's a little more like you. But we have now tens of thousands of vices prisoners under tight supervision. And now we want. To countries in the region. To police their own borders would want to be. Policeman in this case of two countries that haven't gotten along for centuries. But we keep in the oil remember that I've always said that keep the oil. We wanna keep the OL 45 million dollars a month if they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.