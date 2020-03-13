Transcript for President Trump announces national emergency

This is an ABC news special report. Now reports. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon let's go straight the Rose Garden president trump about to hold a news conference on the corona virus crisis there you see in vice president migrant my journal thank you. Beautiful day in the Rose Garden. Appreciate everybody being here today I'd like to. Provide an update to the American people and several decisive new actions we're taking. There are very vigilant effort to combat and ultimately. Defeat the corona. Fire piracy. The go working very hard on this we've made tremendous progress. When you compare what we've done to other areas of the world it's. It's pretty incredible. A lot of that had to do with the early. Designation and the closing of the borders. Then as you know Europe. Was just designated as the hot spot right now and we close that border. While ago so that was. Lucky or to a challenger through quote whatever you want. But through a very collective action. And shared sacrifice national determination we will overcome. The threat of the virus. I also announced Wednesday night following the advice of our medical professionals. We're doing a tremendous job and we appreciate it very much as we're suspending the entry of foreign nationals who have. In Europe in the last fourteen days. From entering the United States. Citizens firm at a residence in our families. Any of the families and returning from Europe will be subject to extra screening as well as self isolation for a period of fourteen days. As the World Health Organization. Confirmed today he many of the things and what we said were. The 100% correct. Including our designation. And before them of Europe. Like our earlier very aggressive actions who has China this measure will save countless lives. I appreciate it and number of the folks behind me number the people behind me said that that saved a lot of lives that clearly designation. But it is only the beginning of what we're really doing and now where. In a different phase. We had some very old and obsolete rules that we. Had to live way that worked under certain circumstances but not under mass circumstances. They were there for a long time there were plays for a long time and we're breaking them down now. And they're very usable for certain instances but not for this. To unleash the full power of the federal government that this effort today I am officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words. The action and I am taking will open up access to up to fifty billion dollars of very importantly. Very important and a large amount of money for states and territories or localities and our shared fight against. This disease. In furtherance of the order emerging every stage is set up emergency operations centers effective immediately going to be hearing from some of the and largest companies and greatest retailers and medical companies in the world list anywhere. Behind me and that side of me. I'm also ask in every hospital in this country to activate its emergency preparedness plan. So that they can meet the needs of Americans everywhere the hospitals a very engaged. New York and various other places are also very senior Asia just spoke with Governor Cuomo in a very good conversation. Man we're working very strongly wins. Many states including New York. Emergency orders I'm issuing today will also confer broad new authority to the secretary of health and human services. To secretary of HHS will be able to immediately waive provisions of applicable laws and regulations to give doctors hospital. Paul hospitals that healthcare providers maximum flexibility to respond to the virus. And care for patients this includes the following. Critical authority -- Milledge to waive laws to enable. Teller house. A fairly new. And incredible. Thing that's happened in. In the not so. Distant. Past I'd tell you what they've done with tele health has incredible. It gives a remote doctor's visits and hospital check in is the power. To waive certain federal license certain requirements so that doctors from other states can provide services in states with the greatest need. Number two the ability to waive requirements. That critical access hospitals limit the number of beds to 45. And the length of stay. To 96 hours. They have voted to waive the requirements of a three day hospital stay prior to admission to a nursing home big thing. Did darted away rules to hinder hospital's ability to bring additional positions on board. Or obtain needed office space they can do is they want they can do what they have to do. They know what they have to do. Now they don't have any. Problem getting it done. Did darted away rules that severely restrict. Where hospitals skin care for patients within the hospital itself ensuring that the emergency capacity can be quickly established. Will remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people. They care that they need. And that they're entitled to. No reserves will be spared nothing whatsoever. Ten days ago I brought together the CEOs of commercial labs at the White House and directed them to immediately begin work in and a solution to dramatically increase. The availability of tests. Other. Countries have called us and worked with us and they're. Doing similar things or will be doing similar things as a result of that action today we're announcing. A new partnership with private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the corona virus. We want to make sure that those who did test can get a test very safely quickly and conveniently but we don't want people to take it tests just. If we feels that they shouldn't be doing it. And we don't want everyone running out and take in only if you have. Certain symptoms. Using federal emergency authorities the FDA approved a new test. For the virus we did this within hours after receiving the application from Roche. A process that would normally take weeks. We therefore expect up to a half a million additional tests will be available. Early next week. Will be announcing locations probably on Sunday night. I want to thank brush great company for their incredible work out also like to thank Thermo Fisher the FDA's goal is to. Hopefully authorize your application. Within 24 hours it'll go very quickly is going very quickly. Which will bring additionally. One point four million tests on board next week. And five million within a month I doubt will need anywhere near that. Had the same time we've been in discussions was pharmacies and retailers to make. Drives through tests available in the critical locations identified by public health professionals. The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swapped. Without having to leave your car and I want to thank Google Google is helping to develop a web site it's gonna be. Very quickly done. Unlike web sites of the tests to determine whether it tests is warranted and to facilitate testing. And a nearby convenient location. We have many many locations beyond this by the way we cover the this country and large parts of the world by the way we're not going to be talking about the world right now. But we cover very very. Strongly our country. Stores in virtually every location. You know as 1700. Engineers working on this right now that made tremendous progress. Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this. Again we don't want everybody taking this test is totally unnecessary. And this will pass. This will pass through and we're going to be. Even stronger for it.

