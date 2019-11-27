Transcript for President Trump blasts impeachment proceedings

Gonna stay in Washington president trump at a Florida rally last night. Blasting the impeachment proceedings by house Democrats. This as the president is also starting to distance himself from one of his allies and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani's let's take a listen. What was very. Giuliani doing in Ukraine on your behalf. What you have to ask that you moody but Rudy utter utter David Hill. He didn't direct tend to go to Ukraine to do any thing or put all of the directive but he he's. He would say he is a war here Murti as a warrior. Our rights I want to bring in Karen Travers parents so and that radio interview he's basically saying. He didn't direct Rudy Giuliani to do anything in the Ukraine. They certainly seems to be in trying to say Kimberly that he didn't know what Rudy Giuliani was doing when he came to his outreach to Ukraine. And this is striking because it first is the president distancing himself from his own personal lawyers still working four and and second because it was very clear in the memo transcript at the White House released. Of the president's phone call the president of Ukraine in July that he was telling him talked to Rudy it was right there in the president's own quotes Kimberly he said. I would like him to call you he says if you could speak to him. That would be great to heat is clearly in July trying to link Rudy Giuliani with presidents are Lynn ski. Also of course her importance silent last week the EU ambassador who. When he's testifying on Capitol Hill would naming names and essentially saying everybody was in the loop on this he said that all Ukraine policy was going through poverty and that that was at the president's direction. And he was working the Giuliani because that's the president wanted him to do so it's hard to Seattle White House is not going to say. That the president had no idea what Giuliani was doing essentially putting him out there as freelancing on significant form policy. Yes slots to follow here and of course there's more hearings next week I'm what does the White House saying about. Judiciary Committee is going to have a hearing next week isn't going to be officials current and former who will be testifying it's more expert witnesses legal witnesses. School look at the evidence that it's him her presented so far by house Democrats. The constitutional framework for any impeachment. The White House wasn't it to this hearing Kimberly they sent a letter to the president said you can com or you can send the law here. The White House today says that they're reviewing that offer from chairman Jerry Nadler and considering their options here but they're of course calling this whole process of partisan sham. Kimberly notably the president will be in London next week he has not been able to attend that hearing himself but rules he'd stay tuned in the next few days to see if they decide to send anybody from the thirteenth highly unlikely though because. They had not wanted to participate. And give any credence to this entire process. All right Karen Travers right NRDC bureau thank you so much for the updates we appreciate that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.