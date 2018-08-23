Transcript for President Trump defends himself against Cohen's allegations

Now to Washington where president trumps weeded out there 1 o'clock this morning that remaining defiant after the connection. Of his former campaign chairman Paul man afford the president is also fighting back against allegations from his former lawyer Michael Cullen. Who is implicated him in campaign finance violations. The White House is insisting the president did nothing wrong ABC's to name Norman has the new developments today. Good morning president trump is arguing some illegal payments made were not illegal. Despite Michael Cohen pleading guilty in asked Gore's former campaign chairman who is found guilty of tax and bank fraud president from may be considering a pardon. The White House under fire as a man who once said he take a bullet for Donald Trump takes aim. Michael calling the president's former personal attorney and fix or pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and implicating president trump. Telling a judge he paid off porn star stormy Daniels in coordination in that the direction. Donald Trump. Knowing that her claim of an affair would be harmful to the candidate and the campaign. President trump flat out denied knowing about the payoff but later admitting he reimbursed calling for the payment has he lied left. Again I think that's an ridiculous accusation the president in this matter is done nothing wrong. And there are no charges against them the president. On Fox News arguing didn't campaign finance violations calling pled guilty to some weren't crying did you know about the payment. Oh later on I knew later on but you have to understand isn't. What he did. And they weren't taken out of campaign finance such a big thing they didn't come out of the campaign they came for me. And as he fires back at his former right hand man the president is praising his former campaign chairman tweeting. Feel very badly for Paul man a fort in his wonderful family. Unlike Michael calling he refused to break make up stories in order to get a deal such respect for brave man. Indicating to Fox News the possibility of pardoning the man convicted of defrauding the federal government and now facing life behind bars. He mentioned pardoning manna for. And Michael Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis tells ABC news Cohen has knowledge of things that may be of Andrus a special counsel Robert Mueller including computer hacking. And whether mr. trump knew about the crime ahead of time. President trump tweeting overnight five words no collusion rigged witch hunt Linda. Jane thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.