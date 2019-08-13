Transcript for President Trump delays additional tariffs with China

We turn to Washington and the ongoing trade war with China. Remember how the president said his administration would slap tariffs on 300 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods at the end of this month. Well a new announcement says that it will be delayed so I want to bring in Rachel Scott was in bed minister New Jersey. I'm Rachel good to see you can you just tell us about this delay in what products that will affect. A gag Kimberly that's right it will now be delayed those stairs were set to go into effect in September now being pushed back to December the US coming out and saying those with B. 10% tariffs then slapped on 300 billion dollars and Chinese in ports on September 1 though. Billboard now being delayed but it was supposed to create a higher price tag on things like cell phones laptops computer. Video game consoles and different toys and monitors. Of course many people across the country are worried about the parents farmers especially the president. Just we had moments ago saying as usual China's said that they're going to be buying big from our. American farmers so that they have not done what be sad. May be this will be different but. And farmers are certainly feeling the pinch at this. As certainly in this ongoing actually eating war here in egg and it seems to be no result quite yet.

