Transcript for President Trump discusses updates to border wall

I wanted to show you some of the details of the world I think you can shake you can see a pretty good news. This is going to be close to 500 miles by the time we finish those are the areas are the most important. After where completed five that should be done pretty close to next year over. He'll be over 400 miles we think we get it close to 500 miles by the end of next year. Depending on certain terrain conditions. But we're doing all of the most important years we have a lot of natural barriers like mountains and streams and rivers and some pretty vicious and violent rivers actually. But it's it's an amazing. Project and I I think what I'd like you to do is if you could explain the interior of of these types. The wall is thirty feet. We also they keep football we have a combination of thirty feet and they keep depending on the area depending him. Or the importance. Tijuana. Is right over here. There's thousands of people over there that had been trying to get in tremendous cooperation from Mexico and the president of Mexico has been fantastic all of Mexico has been fantastic. As you know right now they have 27000. Soldiers so in addition to the wall we have. The soldiers on the wall still obviously has a ways to go but we're building of that day. Break neck speed I wanted them to show you the interior of parts of the wall and what's inside of each individual slats and dig you'll see it's a combination of steel concrete. And as one of the folks your set it really is virtually they're eligible. Any walls that were put up we get knocked down very quickly very easily this wall is not something they can be. Really knocked down it is anything can but this is very Duff and because down sixty it's three in four feet wide to concrete you see it right here it's exposed. And I my guess general semi. Just a few words about it. And I'd like to bring them right up look at the inner tube to see what happens after the what was up with pour concrete. And concrete goes into the two. And it addition to that we have by. So if you think you gonna cut it with a blowtorch that doesn't work because you had concrete and then if you think you can add. Go through that god could that doesn't work because we have very powerful rebar inside. So it's a very powerful very powerful while the likes of which probably. To this extent has not been bill before this is an area because it's so highly traffic this is one of most dangerous areas we have a double well we have a while on both sides one is eighteen feet. That's you voter and the other one is thirty feet and everybody. If they should be able to make that this is where people are waiting for. It's very a very powerful situation.

