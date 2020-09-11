Transcript for President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Good afternoon I'm Diana stayed or coming on the air with breaking news right now president trump has apparently fired Defense Secretary mark asked her. The president announced the news on Twitter writing as firm has been terminated. And will be replaced by director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller. Effective immediately. And many suspected ask for could be out after the election after he publicly disagreed with the president back in Jewish saying active duty troops should not be sent to help control protests in American cities. For more on this and join on the phone by ABC news chief global affairs correspondent. Martha Raddatz Mars and thanks for jumping out of all of us what what do we know right now about this change in white happened. But at the I think is what would certainly. Barack didn't over the long run but I don't think it was expected to grant what today it immediately you know one of the worst things our president trump has gotten. Out dirt the election. But experts did the house for many non a letter of resignation is ready to go because she feared she would be hired. I think that more intriguing in a way is. Who's coming and and it command name Christopher Miller who will be the acting secretary of defense and he comes. From the national counterterrorism. Satirist record best National Counterterrorism. Center. For that he was an assistant. Secretary of defense or special operation teams. Background it's in special operations so we don't really know whether there's more to do it's why president trump could trump wouldn't want to put in someone in that position. Are from the Counterterrorism. Center there's been a lot of them to suits are they were on the edge you know our secretary Pompeo the secretary of state. Put more sanctions on Iran Morton Morton Morton leading up. Date January 20. So I tried that one of most interest in getting the person that they are putting yet. Because he easily could have been treated Curtis being secretary of the army or or what are the other civilian secretaries to back position. But instead he keeps severance from the Counterterrorism. Center who would only get Bayer. Since August. Maybe it it also you know whether tired or. What's gonna resign anyway which they told me chuck this morning. That the secretary had no intention. To Britain darting ink. Are right in the middle of a transition. Makes it a little more debt copresidency an extra begin coming. And Martha their Vincent attention to Jim president Tran and secretary as persons that controversial photo op. Outside Lafayette park during protests back in June in a long course in how to disperse a crowd of protesters of the president. Could take that photo outside saint John's church for the Bible the chairman of the joint chiefs apologized for his role in that event and asked for clean that he didn't know what was going to have happen he also. Was heavily criticized for urging governors to quote dominate the battle space when dealing with protesters. Comment. He has apologized for so how much tensions at all of that. Put between the White House and the Defense Department how much do you think that factors into all this. Well I you know couldn't crumble but like anybody pushing back. And it's certainly not. Publicly so he would not happy with he was not happy with asked for comment after about change. But he he he did not want to central line is that National Guard. And he was not happy with with general Millie mole Esther Nellie. Date they did not realize what was happening in terms about photo op general Lilly chairman Haley actually got out of the way before the photo op that. Both men were granted being anywhere near that and they made that clear general merely. Apologized. But National Defense University a couple weeks later. I did it big military should not be politicized now general Lilly chairman Billy we should keep an eye out of that as well. There and I think for a while he thought he would be Trier and maybe he will be as well he he's only about a year in two. His term there which is now four years. And president trumka charm that he wanted to. And over keep our eye out of that album let it be higher state CIA director we don't know but I. All of those things. I've been talked about the last few weeks. And senior pentagon reporter Louis Martinez is also want us now Ali pentagon reacting to this. World and it inflated opinions are acting very quickly and very quietly for now there's been no response from the Pentagon officially traumatic inflated as they came in preparations were already under way for Casper successor to come into the building that's Chris Miller. I he's ahead of the National Counterterrorism Center. And it ranges from me for his motorcade to cut into other front steps of the Pentagon now I don't know whether as spurs one was going to be out there to greet him shortly calmed by Dick you can tell it things are happening fairly quickly now who always Chris Miller Chris Miller. I'm not just left the Pentagon two years ago he's a former. Active duty army soldier. And reservists who then went on to head the Kigali office here at the Pentagon. That he's plans against counterterrorism operations. Comments of special operations in counterterrorism that's what he did here at the Pentagon for two years and then he shifted over to the national counterterrorism. Terrorists that are on sale. He knows that the building on and so he's going to be a familiar face for somebody Guinness remember we're talking about two and a half months here that can be acting secretary of defense. I'm at a key time during this transition. Wind you're gonna have Biden presumably by administration officials wanting to come in here trying to get Brady you know what do you need to know four and when they take or because. When he Disney's president is sworn in on January 20 the entire government. Shifts over as lousy administration and they don't want to have any gaps in national security. And Martha what do you think this means for troops serving overseas. I I do I think that continued to unjust status. Bad that the minute they're prepared to chain of command didn't place I don't think that will be erupted at they are the last people who'll be affected but in any transition. There is out with some hesitation and now what happens next at what happened here but I think they need big troops are OK it's just that transition that we article talked about. That is so key and getting what you can even play in getting them. Ready and who obviously president elect Biden. I have been. In the administration and there before and by its president is also foreign policy expert. And the people who will bring into the Pentagon I'm sure have vast experience in that building. So this is it a bit of a un and usual moved that you hear your secretary to chants with just two and a half months slapped it. And Louie what does this do for that transition. Well it's there's no doubt there's going to be a gap club because he asked for is the one at the very top lawless. That the Pentagon operations on an icy you can know exactly what's going on where in terms of big issues and his deputy is David Norquist. He has been around for quite some time he's the one keeps the trains running if you will here at the Pentagon from but Casper truly is the one has all the relationships inside the building he's the one has a relationship outside the building on so he's going to know much more I think on the operational side and John Norquist who's just going to be on the DDD administrative. Our role here on so I think that there will likely be some kind of an impact. During a transition. But don't forget it's also. Lower level folks were talking about they really key strokes. I'm are the ones at the lower levels and they're the ones. Could do olive orchard depending on Andrew transition teams normally. I'll do their work weeks and those lower level personnel on making sure that the staff work he's done so that when a political appointees come on day following took place but for now I think it's going to be on at least for and because desperate going to be leaving because he has yet institutional memory for whoever adding new secretary defense is going to be I think that. But it will be a slight gap there pressure.

