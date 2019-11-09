Transcript for President Trump and first lady attend 9/11 memorial service

Today our nation honors and mourns the nearly 3000 lives that were stolen from us on September 11. 2001. On these grounds. 184. People. Were murdered. When al-Qaeda terrorists. Overtook American Airlines flight 77. And crash it into the Pentagon. For every American. Who lived through that day. He September 11 attack this year into ourselves. It was a day filled with shock Horace sorrow. And righteous fury. I vividly remember when I first heard. The news. I was sitting at home watching a major business television show. Early that morning Jack Welch the legendary head of General Electric. Was about to be interviewed. When all of a sudden. They cut away. At first there were different reports. It was a boil a fire. But I knew that boilers. Are and at the top of a building. It was a kitchen. Explosion. In windows on the world. Nobody really knew what happened there was great confusion. I was looking at now. Of a window from a building at midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw a second plane. At a tremendous speed go into the second tower. It was then that I realize the world. Was going to change. I was no longer going to be. And it could never ever be. That innocent place that I thought it was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.