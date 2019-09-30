Transcript for President Trump wants to meet with whistleblower

Our and we begin in Washington in the continuing controversy surrounding the impeachment inquiry for president trump all from a whistle blower complaint. Describing a July phone call where president trump told. The Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on former VP Joseph Biden. And his son it's a deep divide in congress. But in a new ABC news poll nearly two thirds of Americans believe the president's behavior with Ukraine is a serious. Problem and only 17% were surprised by his behavior. Well if you didn't know how the president feels about all of this you can just look at his tweaks because he's escalating his rhetoric. One tweet quoting an Evans helical pastor that says. Impeachment could lead to a civil war like. Fractures I want to bring in Katherine fathers on Capitol Hill. I'm Catherine civil war is a strong word. So then we had we heard from that representative Adam kids injure he responded what do you make of all of. Yes it is pastor has that history of these controversial comments and then congressman king zinger he slammed. The president for this comments he pleaded quote I have visited nations ravaged by civil war I have never imagined such a quote. To be repeated by a president this is yon repugnant and this is a significant rebuke in a rare rebuke. Of the president's comments can using our has been very careful with his words us so far on innocent and towards the president and general. A but he hasn't said whether or not he would. Back in its action. Yet this is a rare house republic can and calling out the president do you think. This represents a bit of a fracture in the GOP now. Absolutely I think there's a growing number of Republicans who are saying it. Look we want to know more about what the president said on this cell phone call with Ukraine what other phone calls are there out a lot of Republicans especially Democrats but a growing number of Republicans are looking. For more answers on this summer saying that what he said was not. Except to also might be kinsey has comments represent a growing number of these Republicans that we have to keep an eye on especially. As the president continues to comment on us. All right so we also heard from mom former trump administer administrator official. Tom boxer who was calling out the president this weekend so let's take a listen and that. Yeah I'm deeply disturbed by it as well on this entire mess has me frustrated George thanks for having me on. You and I both live through the impeachment of President Clinton. And saw how frustrating and dividing it can be and I've just spent two weeks overseas. Now tea the whole world is watching this. It is a bad day in a bad week for this president for this country. If he is asking for political dirt on an opponent. Yet Katherine he says a bad day a bad week what do you make of that do you agree. Well I think you are seeing a growing number of concerns and in the sources that I've spoken to inside the White House some will concede that this wasn't. Great for them they don't either messaging isn't quite there as we reported that the White House counsel the lawyers and find them the White House were working all through the weekend they've been making calls and taking meetings. Plotting the next step forewarning and then there's been some conversations among. White House officials and those over at the State Department as to whether they need to hire their own personal lawyers now are not that point yet there and personal lawyers. In the Ukraine matter Kimberly so they've been working. Literally all weekend trying to get everybody here. On the same page but there is an acknowledgment and you can see by the by the president's tweets that this wasn't the best we can. Yeah and so I'm wondering about the security concerns for the whistle blower because. In those tweets at the president put out he said he also wants to meet his accuser. He after it happened growing concerns about the president's rhetoric towards this whistle blower the attorneys the layers for the whistle blower they wrote in a letter. To the acting. They say that certain individuals have issued a 50000 dollar bounty for any information related to their client's identity and you've seen the president this morning calling this whistle blower. A fake it raises serious questions. About their safety and whether his identity. Could come to lighten anyway. All right so what do you think happens from here I mean the house right now is on recess. They'll be coming back in two weeks so what happens now. Is that they are on recess for fourteen weeks as you mentioned this this particular investigation is being led by the house Intel chairman Adams ship now he said that his committee that the staff on the committee will continue. A tool works throughout this recess also the foreign affairs committee in the oversight committee that are involved in this we know there's depositions. A scheduled for later this week and into next week privately not publicly so they will do they will still be working. Up here a lot that a lot of that work Kimberly will be done behind the scenes. All right Catherine folders right there on Capitol Hill good to see today thank you so much for the updates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.