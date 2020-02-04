-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 01, 2020
-
Now Playing: The new normal: How to be a caretaker
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 empties out New York
-
Now Playing: Tips for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: How the coronavirus pandemic affects parents of special needs children
-
Now Playing: Woman fears for parents on ship with COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Health workers facing grim life-and-death decisions
-
Now Playing: Doctor shares look inside hospital during pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Dow dropped 974 points today
-
Now Playing: Health care workers face life-or-death decisions as supplies run short
-
Now Playing: This dad’s scavenger hunt for his daughter is genius
-
Now Playing: Phone lines, websites for unemployment jammed
-
Now Playing: Volunteer army helps with fight against coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Couple introduces grandfather to baby through glass
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton on what new data reveals about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Helping hands: Guy Fieri
-
Now Playing: How Elmo is teaching kids to wash their hands in order to stay safe during the pandem