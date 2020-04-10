Transcript for President Trump’s doctors say he has ‘continued to improve’

Good afternoon thanks for streaming with us somewhere Johnson here in New York with the latest on president trump and breaking just minutes ago. ABC news has confirmed that two White House residence staff members tested positive. For cold midnight team that was a few weeks ago are those employees did not come into direct contact with president trump or the First Lady. A White House spokesman did not comment on that report but did say that the White House. Takes any positive case seriously. Now all of this comes just after the president is doctors at Walter Reed told reporters the president is getting better. But did receive oxygen on Friday listen. President has continued to improve. As with any illness there are frequent ups and downs over the course particularly when a patients being so closely watched when it for hours today. Okay now what you didn't hear there was specifically the reference to the oxygen levels what the doctor said doctors Sean Conway. Who is president trumps physician there at the White House he said that president trump. He had a drop in oxygen levels yesterday. To 93%. The day before it was 94%. So we outlined two separate episodes. Now that admission that the president did in fact receive oxygen is a complete reversal from what his doctors said just yesterday. So he was trying to clarify today and here's that explanation. I was trying to reflect the the upbeat attitude that the team the president this course of illness has had. We didn't want to give any any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. Steer the course of illness in another direction a lot of people try to make sense of what what the doctor actually meant by that. Joining us now with more on this is Rachel Scott racial or White House correspondent has been right out there outside Walter Reed medical center. Rachel oh what what is the take away what are we actually able to get in terms of sacks from the press conference today did it clear things up. It definitely did a clear some things up but there are some things that are still left on answer in one of those things is whether or not the president. Received an oxidant supplement just yesterday. He'll be a winner and the president's doctors addressed white house press support you know laughing with more questions than it should Vick could not answer basic questions on how high the president's Bieber was when he had one. Whether or not the president had been given that supplemental oxygen. On Friday before he got here to Walter Reed medical center or even when the president was expected to be cards. Today we saw a lot of cleanup even overnight the White House position have to clean up some of his comments he suggested that the president tested. Positive earlier than he did they had to put out a statement correcting that's. So today was about clarifying the facts but still lots of answers here in. I think a lot people are struck by what the White House position said that you just play there that he did. One at kind of dip away from the upbeat attitude. But the fact is that the American people want to know what is going on with the president of the United States they're looking to the medical experts in the president's doctors for that information. And really there has been conflicting messages out from. The White House chief of staff mark meadows who said that the next 48 hours will be critical that the president symptoms were concerning. And then what we heard from other White House is medical doctors yesterday saying that the president I was doing well and is on the road to recovery bottom line here. The president could be discharge as early as tomorrow we're still trying to get answers on whether or not the president was administered. Oxygen supplements just yesterday. And even out here you know there's a growing number but some supporters outside you can hear some of the horns honking behind me some of the cheers chanting pray for our president. Everyone is wishing the president well wishes but also looking for that facts right now they are absolutely critical when it. They're exactly because most Americans don't really understand the difference between 94%. 93% oxygen saturation at what all of that would mean. And it could certainly reflect an upbeat attitude that the president is doing well while also delivering. Those facts. But I won the transition a little bit because we got the new information about. Some people worked at the White House. Now confirmed that they tested positive for coping nineteenth and this of course comes as we are hearing that a number of people with in the president's inner circle. Are also testing positive what key tell us about the latest developments on that. He and that's exactly right and those people who are not in contact we're told with the president or First Lady but. Bottom line here there is a growing list people that have tested positive senior advisors to the president as well as gas. Trauma and that Rose Garden ceremony where the president announces approval of court pick. There are eight people that have now tested positive who attended that ceremony and they weren't sitting in the first broke up for Rosen many of them were not wearing face mask including. I knew I knew former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was an ABC news contributor news was revealed that he tested positive he is now checked himself. Into the hospital at the precautionary measure. Now Christie is interesting because Christine was also in the debate crap. Put the president at the United States. As well as out along cited several other key advisors we're told five out of the nine people that were in that debate prep. Have now tested positive for the virus. Christie told ABC news that no one there was wearing a face mask. The ripple effects are continuing to come and just say no here this is all playing out in the backdrop of the election cycle in the backdrop of the campaign. Alexion is now just thirty days away and RNC chairwoman and the president's campaign manager. Also have the virus when it. All right Rachel Scott forests again outside Walter Reed and what you might not be able to see in the picture but what Rachel was telling us off camera. The noisier hearing there there are number of presidents from supporters there you can see him who have gathered there to show their support. Offering their support. I do want a transition to bring our doctor Todd Halloran Tuesday ABC news contributor and also an infectious disease expert who has been treating. Coping patients throughout this crisis doctor Eller and it's great to have you there is another big headline today that we learned about. That doctor calmly pointed out the fact that the president's oxygen levels dropped twice they then made the decision to give them decks a method zone which is a steroid that we've heard quite a bit about that is. Shown some promise in orally studies. What can you tell us about that treatment and how it's being used with the president. So again we're we're dealing with a very mysterious virus in the way it affects individuals everyone's different outcomes are unpredictable. But one thing we've shown is that early on you have of neurological phase where you get infected annually increasing amounts of virus in your body. After roughly a week. It's transitions where the viral load comes down and then you get your immune system gets this sort of super charge and you want your immune system to balance to fight the virus but you don't want to have too much immune system where you do you get an immune storm. So where the decks and methods don't really helps is when your net and you lose storm. Part of the illness and what happens is that the deaths in the zone can quiet the immune system. Okay the issue is what the recovery trial from the UK showed what is that there was it. Survival benefit in those patients who were on oxygen or who were mechanically ventilated in the intensive care unit but interestingly. If you gave the steroids true early there was act. A trend towards increased mortality now that wasn't statistically significant. But what it tells us is there's a fine balance between the risks and the benefits of giving Jackson not the zone. And it's introducing you pointed that out to orally because right now first we heard president trump was taking this monoclonal antibody cocktail. Then he was given written death severe another dose of threatened death severe and now the steroids and these are three separate treatments that we've been hearing about. How common it is it though for a patients received. All three of them out once and so early in the illness. Right so wait so I would say we're in deficit here is part of the standard of care at least in the United States and we're thinking that because he had the anti viral activity the earlier the better. As far as decks of methadone is concerned it is also has become a standard of care around the world for those with more severe illness needing. Patients were requiring increasing amount of oxygen or those who were in the intensive care unit as follows that. Monoclonal cocktail that is definitely not part of the standard of care get that is more experimental. And it's something that. You have to give. That's compassionate use of this would be something that most patients United States or around the world are not receiving yet. Remember it's only been tested on a few hundred people so we're waiting to see so far the early evidence is promising. But we still need more data to prove its effectiveness and safety. Doctor Allard stand by for just a moment because there is another part of this press conference that we wanted to play from prison trumps doctor let's listen. The president was doing well but only mild symptoms as oxygen was in the high nineties. Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside president had a high fever as oxygen oxygen saturation is transit we dipping. Below 94%. Given these two developments I was concerned for possible rapper progression of the illness. I recommended the president we try some supplemental oxygen see how he'd respond. He was fairly adamant that he didn't need it he's not sure to breast. He's tired had a fever and I was about it and after about a minute and only two leaders. The saturation levels are back over forty over 95%. State on that fer a Val it's been our maybe. It was off and on. So doctor Halloran some of this contradicts what we heard yesterday from the doctor boat but you're an infectious disease expert I'm not gonna get into that with few what I what I'd like to just clarify here. Is exactly what that means the American people out there are hearing these numbers 93% 94%. What does that mean in terms of the president's health. Right so there's no question that we know the corporate night. Team can affect many different parts of the body but the lung is a key one and you really want your vote to saturation to be highest close to a 100% as possible. But you don't if you look at transient dipping your auction saturation and then it comes up. Or if you're on a small amount of auction supplementation. And he stays stable and then it starts to decrease where you don't need as much oxygen supplement and people to levels go up. You know those are good signs again the question of whether or not to initiate next America's own in this case is he tough call I have a feeling he pulled. Ten different specialists. You make you make it a variety of cancers. It's it's a judgment call he have to weigh the risks and the benefits. You know I wish that we didn't see from the clinical trial that those patients who didn't require auction where you gave the decks and methadone there was a trend to. Increased mortality so that's a problem but I think you do want to be aggressive one thing to point out where he was given antibodies that's important because remember. Naturally our body does lead to an immune response but that often takes seven to fourteen days by giving these monoclonal antibodies you're giving it immediately that's important because Jackson methods on these steroids can reduce. You were immune response to at least he got that I think if he's off fox your right now that's good news for him. Final question doctor Eller before I let you go we've been showing video of the president out there you sent a message to the people yesterday we've seen pictures of him. The signing some papers doing some things around at Walter Reed. If he is your patient right now and you've treated many call the patients how are you feeling how confident aria. All right so here's the good news remember. Most patients with cold it don't require hospitalization. And even most patients who require hospitalization. And walking out of the hospital I'm really hopeful that president trump is going to be one of those people but remember. We've seen this virus to many times being quietly in the sense that one day. You can be stable and the next thing you could be fighting for your life so it's still too premature to say that. Hi doctor Todd Halloran forest thank you so much we do appreciate it again. We are having all the latest information we're following the developments right there from Walter we will have updates throughout the course of the day on abcnews.com. And breaking news alerts are ABC news app. What a full wrap up tonight on ABC news world news tonight with top Dallas. For now I'm whit Johnson in New York.

