Transcript for President Trump’s doctors say he has ‘continued to improve’

Good afternoon I'm talking Elvis you with the latest on president trump and his battle with Covert nineteen. Just a few minutes ago White House official telling ABC news that vice president Mike Pence and second lady Karen pence both pasted negative for Kobe ninety again today. It's the third day they tested negative since president trumps diagnosis. This comes after the president's doctors at Walter Reed told reporters the president trump is getting better but did receive supplemental oxygen on Friday. Thursday night into Friday morning when I left the bedside the president was doing well the only mild symptoms as oxygen was in the high nineties. Late Friday morning when I return to the bedside president had a high fever as oxygen oxygen saturation this transit Lee dipping. Below 94%. Given these two developments I was concerned for possible rapper progression of the illness. I recommended the president we tress and supplemental oxygen see how he responds. He was fairly adamant that he didn't need it he's not sure to rest. He's tired and fever knows about it after about a minute and only two leaders. The saturation levels are back over forty over 95%. State on that for a belt in our maybe. It was off and gone. Well right now that admission that the president received oxygen is a complete reversal. From what is doctor said just yesterday here was his explanation. I was trying to reflect the the upbeat attitude that the team the president this course of illness has had. And didn't want to give anything any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. OK but as a nation. Hangs really in the balance and wants to know what exactly is happening with the president every little bit of information is important so joining me now with more the phone is White House reporter Rachel Scott. And Rachel rather striking admission there what's the latest on the president's condition. And we're learning why there was a mixed message coming from the president's doctors and his own chief of staff it has to do with a fever. The ad that's exactly right Tom and what we are seeing today is that president. I positions trying to clean up some of their comments from yesterday the reporters could not pitch. I call it didn't get their questions answered that simple questions about you know the president Bieber how I would that we have. When the president would be this charter whether or not the president I was given a supplemental oxygen now all of this confusion also coming down app. After the moment after the bet that press briefing yesterday each when the White House expedition eight you know lack and then depressed and she put. Ask mark meadows told reporters that the president bottled over the last 24 hours were very concerning each and the next forty hours would be critical in terms that care. And don't do it daily stock in this press reaping what and the reporter ask. Of the Erie simple question for the American people who statement about the president Powell should Americans believed and that prompted the president position to say back. He believes that that president she could ask that spoke. And he believed he was referring to that Ebert that the president had at the time which I. And the dropping an oxygen saturation. But again all of that should act to the confusion port the American people who are looking. To the White House and also to the president medical key or enter. Our rich of Scott thinks so much for that also want to bring in doctor Todd Pellerin. Doctor what's your biggest take away based on what you heard from the president's position. Well you know again I think accurate information is key obviously when you're dealing with something as. It tricky adds Colvin nineteen that can affect. People of the same family were one person can be symptomatic and another person fighting for their life we have. We need accurate information and what we want to know is is that. President currently on oxygen what are his vital signs. What are his inflammatory markers we're hearing he's not on oxygen now that's a good sign most people who are hospitalized with this end up walking out of the hospital but again. I just treated many patients and sometimes we see. Individuals who are doing well on one day and within 24 hours they're fighting for their life in the intensive care unit we have to take this day by day. Obviously he has a good team of the public medical providers and it's just critical that you know we are monitoring his vital signs is owed to stats that you're doing the things they need to do to pump balance the Vera logic phase where you start seeing increasing amount of virus quit that inflammatory stage that comes later and that can be tricky balance. And doctors so many of the people who have tested positive. We're at that Rose Garden celebration for Amy coney Baird at the White House we've reported extensively on super spreader events of the past. Many people that event not wearing masks it was out Boris. So what can you tell us about that we also to remember there was the debate preparation after that. World Chris Christie west tested positive said nobody was wearing a mask. So these super spreading events are really important and in a recent study out of the media the largest contact tracing study that. Yet since the pandemic began informed us. That 70% of people who are infected with Covert nineteen don't pass the don't respond to anyone and a bowl 08% of patients can transmit. The virus to 60%. Of others so. It's not be determined missed it where would like the flu or you know what's certain percentage of people getting hit. That's why it's so important to figure out who these super supporters are now super spreader and not just about the host it's not just the person but it's also loved behavior and it's also about the environment most super spreading events occur indoors but I think the Rose Garden isn't. Perfect example of where these type of events. Can occur outdoors especially if you're unmasked and especially if you're close proximity with each other. Our doctor Todd gill we we have reported on corona virus for months now and as you mentioned earlier sometimes a pace she can get better. And then they can take a turn for the worse I know you've not examined president trump. But we have heard from his doctor we've also seen him in these videos it appears. Even for what his doctor saying he seems to be getting better but you're saying he's for not out of the woods yet because you can always take a turn because with Kobe nineteen you just never know. That's exactly right. When patients take a term from the worst it's. Often after about a week or longer so it doesn't occur early on and we see we actually see patients do well and then do poorly and have this very rocky course what's unclear what the course is going to be for the president. I think most patients do well but it. Right now it's just too early to tell. All right doctor dot Halloran we thank you for your expert opinion there. Our thanks to Rachel and doctor taught that does approach right now keeping Huron ABC news live all day in the latest on presidents from condition. And make sure to tune in for a full update tonight on world news tonight at 6:30 PM. You are watching ABC news live on Tommy on the stinks for watched.

