Transcript for President Trump’s doctors say he has ‘continued to improve’

Good afternoon I'm Arial rat chef here with the latest on president trump and his battle with Kobe nineteen as the president remains hospitalized a White House official telling ABC news that vice president Mike Pence. And second lady Karen pens have both tested. Negative furcal but nineteen again today that's the third day they tested negative since president trumps diagnosis. This comes after the president's doctors at Walter Reed. Told reporters that president trump is getting better but did receive supplemental oxygen on Friday. Thursday night into Friday morning when I left the bedside the president was doing well. That only mild symptoms there's oxygen it was in the high nineties. Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside. President had a high fever as oxygen oxygen saturation this transit Lee dipping below 94%. Given these two developments I was concerned for possible rapper progression of the illness. I recommended the president we try some supplemental oxygen and see how he'd respond. Q is fairly adamant that he didn't need it he's not sure to breast. He's tired had a fever knows about it and after about a minute and only two leaders. The saturation levels are back over forty over 95%. State on that fer a Val it's been our maybe. It was off and gone. That admission that the president did receive oxygen as a complete reversal from what his doctor said just yesterday. There was its explanation. First try to reflect the the upbeat attitude that the team the president this course of illness has had. We didn't want to give anything any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. Joining me with more on the phone is White House reporter Rachel Scott Rachel you've been on the ground there Walter Reed a rather striking reason that the doctor is giving their what's the latest. On the president's condition that your hearing and were also now learning why there may have been some mixed messages coming from the president's doctors and his own chief of staff. And it might have had to do with a fever. And that's exactly gray area and I did when I get rake city security agency Olympic president trumps needed saying you really preachy. That fans and the quarter outside of the hospital that. Did they really love our country and are seeing how we are making it greater than ever cooked or. Presidents from threatening that message from indicted Walter Reed medical center. Where he is right now yielding his medical teams as he could be released as early as tomorrow but you're right there have been mixed messages from positions in the administration. Which you even questioned about the true nature. I'm the president conditions you heard the president's position aired saying that he did administer oxygen to the present at the white house on Friday. Such a twinkle hours earlier. These ads that he did not. But sources told us that the president did receive oxygen on Friday at the White House that he was having trouble with breathing breathing. All of this is raising some questions. About why the White House medical team would not honest with the American people from the beginning in the air trying to paint a rosy picture about the president. And moving but moving forward with moving moving past the pirates. But it doesn't contradict statements we've heard from his own she could actually added that the next 48 hours to be critical internal debate cheer. An accident president symptoms over the first uncle Howard or theory concerning. Joseph. Avalanche to a question being asked today I think the president medical team of whoop Dee mentioned the American people believe that president. Edition or the White House chief of staff. How we are learning that the president was irritated with mark meadows. First thing that these are to assure the American people little bit later posting a video on Twitter saying that he was feeling better he hoped he'd act. At the White House unit loaded apathy whether or not the president is discharged tomorrow. Matt and Rachel were also hearing just now that vice president Joseph Biden is willing to move forward with debates but any word on the ground about how this would even happen given the president's condition. You know this is something that we truly had never seen before and a lot of different going to depend on how the president is feeling or action the next statue least I mean you're just. Few weeks out from that the next presidential debate vice president Joseph I didn't even on the handled throw this past weekend that he would like. It could be the president again and Howard Beach courtroom one hadn't learned that the president is well enough to beat back on the stage but. Secondly he could make his case to the American people look will be just one month ago when right now. The president is in the hospital. Suffering from a virus that has chill 200000. People teeth and could be including. Also dozens growing list. I think if I heard an equal to the president both in the White House and on the camp cultural. That has tested positive they too had been target leading his reelection effort the chairwoman of the RNC. And the president campaign manager at both tested positive for the virus go. This is a major shake up to the campaign but I'm sure both of these candidates would like to be back on that stage making her pitch to the American people right now. It may be too early Tuesday. I had so many questions surrounding how they would even be able to do so safely at this point Rachel standby I also want to bring in doctor Todd Eller and doctor Keller and what's your biggest take away based on what you've been hearing from the president's position especially that about face that we saw today. Right so I think you know this underscores the importance of accurate medical information Arial I mean. You know we need to know that but you know if we're gonna have daily press conferences we want to know that what we're hearing is easy accurate in fact. And let's face it cold at nineteen he's challenging enough I just you know given its uncertainty. Given the fact you can be well one minute and then the next. Actually you can be fighting if your life. I think it's good news right now that the president is off oxygen. Hearing that he was on oxygen trends certainly. Makes me think this is more than just a mild case perhaps the moderate case he'll remember most patients with Kobe in nineteen even those that are hospitalized. Do you walk out of the hospital on their feeds on feeling you know encouraging. Overall for the president pot. There is uncertainty with this the beginning phases which is your logic as the virus rises. Can men turning twin inflammatory phase so we want to make sure he doesn't have an inflammatory storm. Guess enough is on that story can help quiet but overall we have to take this day by day and just make sure that he's getting meticulous rob. A round the clock care. And doctor Eller and so many of the people who tested positive were at. At the Rose Garden celebration for Supreme Court nominee Amy colony Barrett at the White House we saw those images you see right there. Mass plus people sitting not social distance. We been talking about super spreader of bands and the nature of these it does this event now in your mind as an infectious disease specialist. Cat egg to to be categorized as. No one of those super spreader events. That's such an important point you know. Call that nineteen is not like other infections like influenza which tends to infect. A predictable number of people with corporate nineteenth unpredictable. A recent study from India showed that 70% of people who were infected. Go transmit the virus to anyone and 80% of patients were infected. Lead to 60%. Of the transmissions. I am very concerned. The Rose Garden event was a super spreading event it's not only about that person poor people that may have high amounts of viral load can emitting goes. But it's also behaviors. Not wearing masks is not okay. Having no physical distancing in between that's not okay the US right now. Constitutes 20% of global cases. And 20% of global deaths are pandemic playbook right now he's not operating optimum way we need to do better and that starts. With changing behavior my whole. Is that the president recovers but with us. Can sort of champion a culture of safety and come home wearing masks not saying to the people that it's okay to Wear a mask but that it's very important he wants to protect themselves. His family and hopefully the American people. And I just before you go doctor dollar in your an infectious disease specialist I'm curious to know your opinion and that's the vice president thank goodness has tested negative. For Kobe it nineteen to third day in a row since the president's diagnosis. But how frequently should the vice president be getting tested in order to ensure that he is not indeed been affected with this disease. Right so I think it's very good news that he's tested negative remember like I said most people even those in close contact. Don't tend to perform this virus that's what's so when usual yes you can have clusters of people in its unpredictable. Who's going to be infected and who's not. Got it underscores the importance of regular testing I think that's the cat not gonna say that he did every day for every other day but it's important to read. If you've been in close contact. I'm Dr. Eller and thank you so much and also thanks to our Rachel Scott. That does it for us right now keep it with ABC news live all day for the latest on president trumps condition and make sure to tune in for a full update on world news tonight. At 630 PPM you're watching ABC news live I'm Arial rash F thanks so much for watching.

