How much presidential debates impact voters

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Mitchell McKinney, professor and scholar of presidential debates, about the role of debates and whether he thinks this week’s debate will influence the election.

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live