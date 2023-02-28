‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ | April 3 on Hulu

A galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live