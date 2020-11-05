Princeton University names 1st black valedictorian in 274-year history

More
Nicholas Johnson is officially the private Ivy League’s research university’s first black valedictorian in their 274-year-old history.
0:29 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Princeton University names 1st black valedictorian in 274-year history
Tonight Princeton University naming. Hang on to this. Its first ever black valedictorian in the school's 274. Year history. Nicholas Johnson is his name he's a Canadian student majoring in financial engineering. Mr. Johnson said quote it feels empowering saying achievement is especially significant to him given Princeton's historical ties to the institution of slavery. California senator Kemal Harris tweeting her congratulations moments ago saying reporting now you may be the first but I know you will not be the last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Nicholas Johnson is officially the private Ivy League’s research university’s first black valedictorian in their 274-year-old history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70625526","title":"Princeton University names 1st black valedictorian in 274-year history","url":"/US/video/princeton-university-names-1st-black-valedictorian-274-year-70625526"}