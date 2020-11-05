Transcript for Princeton University names 1st black valedictorian in 274-year history

Tonight Princeton University naming. Hang on to this. Its first ever black valedictorian in the school's 274. Year history. Nicholas Johnson is his name he's a Canadian student majoring in financial engineering. Mr. Johnson said quote it feels empowering saying achievement is especially significant to him given Princeton's historical ties to the institution of slavery. California senator Kemal Harris tweeting her congratulations moments ago saying reporting now you may be the first but I know you will not be the last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.