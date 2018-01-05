Transcript for Former producer accused of killing sister in fire

Jill Blackstone is back in court once again facing murder charges for the march 2015 deaths of her sister Wendy Blackstone. Authorities say the 55 year old former television producer drugged her younger sister who was deaf and partially blind. Placed her in the garage of their then studio city home along with their three dogs and set a fire in the garage staging the scene to look like an accident or suicide. That is false. It is not factually sustainable. It is fake evidence. It is not true. According to black stone's attorney his client was arrested two days after her sister's body was found that the case against her was dismissed by the district attorney. Davis contends it would have been physically impossible for his client a small woman to drag her allegedly unconscious sister to the garage. He says Wendy Blackstone died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning while barbecuing food in the garage for the two of them. This is a horrific. Tragic accident that is not then incumbent. For people to conduct barbecues particularly in a garage setting are out on a patio. We're carbon monoxide blues into people inside and they died from me O rulers. Tasteless. Gas they can voice do you quite quickly. A corners report concluded the 49 year old black stone died from inhalation of combustion and a sedative. Investigators believe a suicide note found at the scene was actually written by Jill Blackstone. She is now charged with one felony count of murder and three felony counts of cruelty to an animal. Bail was set at more than two million dollars Blackstone is expected back in court on Thursday to enter her plea. For a long time she was actually successful. Local television producer. And Aaron the kind of income where she could care for her sister they were very very close. Black stone's attorney says his client was in the hospital in Maryland when she surrendered to police and waived extradition coming to California voluntarily. In the newsroom Javon a lot of ABC seven Eyewitness News.

