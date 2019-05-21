Transcript for Professor accused of kidnapping multiple women

And I talked about woman in your right she said it this entire incident with terrifying as you said. She's had a really hard time over the past couple of days that just remembering about what happened here over a week ago now it all and pulled it rate behind me that's where she jumped. Out of that vehicle while it was moving to escape. This man charged again this is Richard ramadi the driver of that Guber that Pittsburgh police say it was involved in both. Incidents on May eleventh. The latest victim coming fall word last week. Court documents say she was leaving in a galaxy nightclub in early morning hours when she saw a vehicle outside. With the Hoover sticker she got in handed the driver later identified as ramadi ten dollars and she didn't use the gap. And told him where to get out. That same court documents allege she asked about her relationship status was holding and grabbing her wrist and lock in the car doors where she would then unlock them. It goes on to say the pair began tussling because it was uncomfortable and afraid and wanted to leave the car her shirt in brawl were ripped. That's when she opened the door and jumped out along franks town avenue ramadi stopped but then drove off. The victim later told police that she heard through mutual friends that this happened to several other women the same night. When she solace picture on the news she was searching he was the same driver who was salted her. And came forward. Now on that case the body was also charged with kidnapping harassment and false imprisonment after police say he held two women against their will and his car. Police interviewed one of the victims who said they saw a woman running down the street her clothing torrent. She was limping and appeared to be in distress. While they were in the car with almighty. They tone to stop. But he Dennett. Ramadi is in the Allegheny County Jail and is a lawyer declined comment.

