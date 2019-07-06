Professor pleads not guilty to attempted arson

The man denied he planned to set fire to New York's historic St. Patrick's Cathedral.
A college professor accused of trying to set Saint Patrick's Cathedral on fire pleading not guilty today. Police arrested Marquand Burrell in April after he carried gas cans lighter fluid and lighters into the church no damage was done. Lynn Perillo is being held without bail on charges including attempted arson.

