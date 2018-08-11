Prominent former NY Attorney General won't face abuse charges

New York's former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will not face criminal charges following allegations from four women that he assaulted them, the prosecutor announced today.
0:30 | 11/08/18

Transcript for Prominent former NY Attorney General won't face abuse charges

