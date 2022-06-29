Prosecuting pregnancy loss: Women advocates fear post-Roe surge

ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on women who have faced investigation and prosecution for pregnancy loss and concerns that the overturning of Roe V. Wade could lead to further complications.

