Prosecution begins final arguments in Murdaugh murder trial

Attorneys and ABC News legal contributors Channa Lloyd and Terri Austin break down the first part of the prosecution’s closing arguments in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh.

March 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live