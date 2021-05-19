Prosecutor says officers were ‘justified’ in killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

More
Bakari Sellers, an attorney for Andrew Brown’s family, joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss the family’s reaction to the announcement and why he thinks justice was denied.
5:33 | 05/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutor says officers were ‘justified’ in killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:33","description":"Bakari Sellers, an attorney for Andrew Brown’s family, joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss the family’s reaction to the announcement and why he thinks justice was denied.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77768859","title":"Prosecutor says officers were ‘justified’ in killing of Andrew Brown Jr.","url":"/US/video/prosecutor-officers-justified-killing-andrew-brown-jr-77768859"}