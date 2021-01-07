Prosecutors unseal indictments against the Trump organization and its CFO

More
CFO Allen Weisselberg has been charged with tax fraud and tax crimes
30:56 | 07/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutors unseal indictments against the Trump organization and its CFO

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"30:56","description":"CFO Allen Weisselberg has been charged with tax fraud and tax crimes","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78614971","title":"Prosecutors unseal indictments against the Trump organization and its CFO","url":"/US/video/prosecutors-unseal-indictments-trump-organization-cfo-78614971"}