Transcript for Protest leaders say violence is hijacking movement message

Protesters and federal officers clashed again in Portland overnight with agents now using a much stronger gas to disperse the crowd. But the protesters came right back even as authorities in that assembly and lawful. Now some activists are speaking out saying that the fight for racial equality. Is being drowned out by violence and that those causing trouble are not there for the right reasons ABC's Kate and whitworth has the latest from Portland. Down there sitting in the street people listened to black community leaders. You ask them why they were here why is not that it's important and I. I know I'm out here. That's why I'm that's why I read those words that's why that George floors the last word because it isn't comfortable every day for me as a black man as uncomfortable. You need to be uncomfortable to get through this. If you're not here for the right reasons why you years ask yourself why you value to us. After more than sixty days of unrest in Portland the divide is clear some people are here to try and create change social justice and racial equality for people of color. Many of the others due to engage in violence. You feel like anybody over there right now. Is reporting you. Absentee. Even there's going to. They're out here and it hurt me and our. Unheated unheeded hires an unneeded violence. Then. Get the night rages on some in the crowd saying they are fighting for democracy they want federal agents out of their hometown. Others remain in support of black lines. There's amount of people that are violent I don't necessarily used but I don't think I'm a lot of people that are violent take away from my First Amendment right to be here if you believe. Yeah. Yeah. Gathered okay. Now we're half. After hours of people throwing fireworks toward the federal building and starting fires on the inside of the barricade. Agents responded. First with a hose to put out the fire and tear gas. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the door of the courthouse it burst into flames. And ABC's Kate and Wentworth has been on the ground covering for the covering this for us the whole time. Cano when you look back to two months ago and what these protests were like when they started in what's happening now. What do you see that sticks out to you. You know it was really powerful last night Dan and we were speaking with an of these black community leaders they told us last night actually that they felt. For the first time last night that they may be are starting to cease and change happening because. They really again do not want their message to be lost in the violence and they felt left think that people were listening right. So they gather there and they have a time commitment they sit they sit down they wanna talk they won't have important and tough conversations. About social justice and the need for change and they want to be intentional about their time. And then they want people to leave when they look across the street and they see the violence they say that does nothing. Floor our message and they are gathering community leaders are gathering as a collective so that they can really start to move forward and create this change. Sounds like a really powerful moment they're Cano hopefully we can see. That change can't were worth in Portland forest we appreciate it can't thank you.

