Transcript for Protester who climbed Statue of Liberty charged in federal court

She captured a lot of attention in new York at this time yesterday but today Patricia. The commode was in court answering charges for her stunt at liberty island among the charges trespassing and disorderly conduct policies are for rob Nelson was in court this afternoon he's live in lower Manhattan with the new information crop. Good at. Noon yesterday at this time of course I said the world is watching this woman Gayle. The statue of liberty on July 4 day though she was a lot lower to the ground back into several courthouse behind me we're now facing multiple federal charges. 44 year old Teresa but first a coma was formally arraigned today on three misdemeanor federal charges trespassing. Interfering with the government functions and disorderly conduct. Each count carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail. And or a fine. A Como pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court. August 3 she's been released on our own recognizance. It was just 24 hours ago when the woman and African immigrant who lives on Staten Island called the world's attention my climbing to the base of the iconic statue of liberty on July 4 no less. In protest of president trumps zero tolerance immigration policies. The dangerous 3 PM climb which caught even her fellow protesters by surprise. Led to a massive police response and evacuation of more than 4000 visitors. For more than three hours she played cat and mouse with the police but was eventually arrested about 7 PM after police were able to talk her down. The dramatic scene happened shortly after seven protesters all part of a group called. Rise and resist were also arrested on rolling off banner along with that you calling for the immigration and customs enforcement agency better known as ice to be abolished many of her fellow protesters joined a move inside court today in a show of solidarity. I would love it First Lady that I guess so much about. Segue Dave good so we go high and I went as highs at cook I guess another thinks about just Mazda. But Ellis dot active. His dark economy and they let godless honesty. On immigration a hot to go. And of course Patricia and that first how my reverence they got famous quote from former First Lady Michelle Obama which all point out that you without that footing with her attorney whoever's in order. In court this afternoon that attorney made a point to let the people who gathered here this press conference so then attacked her client is a naturalized. It. Of the US wanted to live report coming up at five and block tonight for now reporting live out the federal courthouse here in Manhattan rob no channel seven. Eyewitness News.

