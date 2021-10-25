Protesters called out McDonald's CEO over text on murdered Chicago kids

Protesters called out the CEO of McDonald's Wednesday for a text exchange he had with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot where he said the parents of two murdered children failed them.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live