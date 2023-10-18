Protesters on Capitol Hill call for Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Capitol Police say demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional buildings and are working to clear the crowd as individuals chant "ceasefire" around the building.

October 18, 2023

