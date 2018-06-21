Transcript for Protesters after cop shoots unarmed black teen: 'He didn't deserve to die like that'

Turn to the growing uproar after the police shooting of an on armed teenager in east Pittsburgh. Protesters demanding answers block streets overnight as we learned some new details about the officer involved. The a downpour in east Pittsburgh did not stop these protesters. Or hundreds of people on the streets taunting police blocking some major roadways and holding signs that read. Black lives matter and say his name Antawn wrote. And that it even though doubtless. I. Watch the video. And that's yeah I think it's time. The demonstration started less than 24 hours after this video surfaced. Showing a police officer opening fire. Shooting rose as he appeared to be running away later died at the hospital. According to investigators police had stopped a suspected getaway car involved in the nearby shooting minutes before. As the driver was being apprehended two passengers took off running. An officer fired hitting seventeen year old rose they were and. Then they own band muscle. My product that she stepped employees just for Ryan and. The officer involved now on paid administrative leave he is not been publicly identified but we've learned it was his first night on the job. Having been sworn in just hours earlier the officer was not wearing a body Cameron. If you believe that that. Person fleeing and continues to present a threat of deadly force and deadly force is the only way that you can effect. Nearest and implement it right. In a statement Rosa spam Lee says he was a generous hard working and highly promising student. And back at the protest. One of the victim's friends James McCord. Was seen shaking the hands of police officers. Individually it's not these cops are here it's not bound it's. It's been hit there they're part of it the light and we all have to be better. And police say there were two guns that were discovered in the car that rose was running from but the driver by the way was released from custody. The other person who ran from the car has not been found.

