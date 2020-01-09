Transcript for Protesters gather after LA sheriff’s deputies shoot Black man

Dozens of protesters in front lines of law enforcement officers in the neighborhood where a 29 year old man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies. The shooting happening at 109 at Belmont place. A round three this afternoon. Authorities say deputies where attempting to stop the bad for committing a vehicle violation while riding a bicycle when he got off the bike and started running. The deputies chasing him before the fatal shooting. Our suspect was holding some items of clothing and his hands punched one of the officers in the face and then drop the items in his hands. The deputies noticed that inside the closed Adams any dropped was a black semi automatic handgun. At at which time a deputy involved shooting occurred. Family members gathered at the scene identifying the victim as 29 year old QZ witnesses told them he was shot numerous times. It is every cent between times. Any serious here is resentment and make no sense. Sheriff's department investigators recovered a weapon at the scene but haven't given details about why the deputies stopped using. We still at the conduct our interviews with the deputies. It is not uncommon for deputies to conduct vehicle stops of bicycles they have to adhere to the same rules of the road as a vehicle that's. The 29 year olds aren't says his mother recently passed away. For nasty lead 77. To calm down so now he's steady he's dean's. I'm trying to be strong this only knew him assisting them only three figure. Just out of me and my family practitioner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.