Transcript for Protesters in Hong Kong calling for new demonstrations over extradition proposal

Are you guys and we move overseas to Hong Kong. Protesters calling for a second wave of demonstrations. Over a new proposal that could extradite people accused of crimes. Back to mainland China. And a big turnout expected because over a million people were in the streets on Sunday defending. They're limited democracies are want to go to James Longman who is right there on the ground in Hong Kong James. Hi committee you have just tell us down and Hong Kong and an active in hand. But we have arrived the found Elvis singing I'm Brett thousands of people bound hand out to south side. They government buildings where both as president took place on Sunday which time line and hundreds of thousand people. Came down it now. People are trying to kind of put on a show off peak to concede that theme songs Brad. Holding white cloud BC denominated in the crowd poses any day because they're that a lot of Langerhans about an extradition rule. Which the authorities say in Hong Kong we're trying to reduce. Which would require them to extradite people who are wanted in mainland China. And a lot of boring here is seen as part of that building Chinese meddling in the what is supposed to be autonomous Hong Kong. Be putting meat a bit of background AM because in 1997 Hong Kong was three times to the Chinese and under the condition that it would have. Autonomy in its economic abandon its political a bad there is a free press king but a lot of people feel that I've got so lady with time the Chinese. On the mainland have been trying to take back control of Hong Kong. The Chinese on the other hand and the administration here which is seen to be closely backed by the mainland saying they needed to happen because they don't want Hong Kong Hong Kong. To become a refuge for criminals from the mainland but is in a wider context came because. Hong Kong is all about business or in business. I'm in the context though they trade war between the United States and China. Could this city be targeted by the Chinese authorities. We're sick as a separate case in if you like. Cool be content that sanctioning of Chinese business for the love hallway as one example of a company that has faced criticism. By the United States senate this isn't an issue which seems be ramping up the reading of the bill. Begins tomorrow after a week with a bite possibly next week we'll see what happens with these protests now committed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.