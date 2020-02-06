Transcript for Protesting during a pandemic

Doctor Todd gallery in chief of infectious diseases in South Shore health. And also an ABC news contributor doctor Allan thanks so much for joining us tonight. Palin's how dangerous are crowds like what we've been seeing the past few days when it comes to you coded nineteen. Yes so. Carlton cold at night you're dangerous combination. I want you to think these were categories. As far as risk. Spread or does virus so people. Place. Tying in space too tight well people. Large crowds. Close together. And that's very dangerous and remember. A lot of these protesters are black Americans which makes sense from their risk of dying from Kobe nineteen is more than twice once we have to remember the beer else or risk. And then when they go home and their families and friends. The immediate risk of getting severe illness from us and that he wanted to pick a place no other places outdoors that's a good thing that's in the big here but then we have time and space. These protesters are standing. Hours shoulder to shoulder face to face the is going to propagate the virus in his risk of spreading more of these cogan buyers now remember. Many of the protesters are masked but we're watching the crowds masking is uneven. And asking me not work as well when you people yelling. Spinning. It masks are really it may not. You'll hold onto those respiratory droplets which may or socialize when you yell. Those are all very good feeling and seeing if your set on joining one of these protests what would you say is the best way to protect yourself some advice that you give to somebody who says this causes important enough for me to be out there. OK well first of all. If you've chronic conditions or. Our elderly you really have to think twice it's safer to stay at home in big bureaucracy for greater protest but if you want to get out there are masking is very important or even consider shields like grow older she'll that really protect the eyes as well. Because the mask protects the nose and hope. But not protecting your eyes if you get those infectious droplets in sure all right that's a waning you can get infected. He and hygiene is very important as well. Obviously physical distant thing is extremely important but that's not really with many of these crowds that's not realistic. And amid all this most states are starting to slowly reopened at this time so where things stand in the fight against come in nineteen in the country right now. Well the good news is that most states in the country cases are declining. But something that is predicated on how much we're tasked to I think the key is we want to take our foot off the brake gradually. And placed our foot on the accelerator gradually we can't cozy or does sixty quickly otherwise we're just gonna lead to another opera. Doctor Todd Taylor in thank you so much for your time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.