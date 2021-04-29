Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
I'm yeah. Because does not exist for granting the petition in their flipped his respect for. Autopsy report shoals is that there were five. Penetrating bullet wounds to the body of Andrew Brown June.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
Protesters in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, called for the release of sheriff's deputies' body camera footage after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.