Public transit bus falls into sinkhole

The bus was stopped at a red light in Pittsburgh when the back of the bus suddenly fell into the sinkhole.
0:21 | 10/28/19

Transcript for Public transit bus falls into sinkhole
Shall from air travel to a bus and that made an unscheduled stop this morning in a large sink called a massive sinkhole opening up in downtown Pittsburgh during the morning rush hour swallowing the back half of a city bus and nearly a car as well. What shall not only two people the driver and passenger rom or when it happened and no one was seriously hurt it looked like a scene out of disaster movie.

