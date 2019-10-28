Transcript for Public transit bus falls into sinkhole

Shall from air travel to a bus and that made an unscheduled stop this morning in a large sink called a massive sinkhole opening up in downtown Pittsburgh during the morning rush hour swallowing the back half of a city bus and nearly a car as well. What shall not only two people the driver and passenger rom or when it happened and no one was seriously hurt it looked like a scene out of disaster movie.

