Transcript for Puerto Rico protests intensify as civilians call for governor to step down

And guys remove all 12. Puerto Rico where protests are escalating on police even using. Tear gas last night the protests are asking the governor to resign after those leaked conversation showing. Him among other things using homophobic and sexist language with others in his administration so Victor OK knows right there in San Juan with more. Victor can you give us a sense of what the energy was like last night and the amount of people that actually showed up. Well Kimberly we're expecting about 20000 people but the numbers. Definitely exceeded that it felt like the entire Eileen was in San Juan last night we do you wanna start the by mentioning. President trump we just heard from him he just tweeted minutes ago saying that a lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico. The governor is under siege and call the mayor of San Juan. Despicable he also added that the relief money for hurricane Maria has been squandered any added that he knows the people of Puerto Rico well and they are great but much of their leadership. Is corrupt and are robbing the US government. Lying thousands of Puerto Ricans flooding the streets demanding that embattled governor recorder or seal stepped down. Protesters clashing with police crowds sent running as canisters of tear gas were launched at them and this comes after five days of unrest. At times also turned violent with protesters really projectiles and police firing back in response. This anger stems from a league group chat between the governor and several of his top aides nearly 900 pages. Police with sexist and homophobic language one aide in the aftermath of hurricane Maria. Appearing to mock dead bodies piled up at the morgue. The unrest has even caused world Caribbean to divert to cruise ships from the island. Fearful that these demonstrations. Could escalate Kimberly. Yen victim there were a number of celebrities who also showed their support yes. And that really made a difference you had. Ricky Morton he was front and center out here he was also the subject of some of those group chats for the younger generation. That bunny a huge Latin traps or he was out here as well late into the night. And we also saw Benicio del Toro as he landed at the airport here in San Juan he knew his way into the crowds we should also mention that back of the US mainly in New York. Broadway star Lin Manuel Miranda he was out there among the people as well. Protesting. I write him before we go can you get a sense of what might happen next. That is the big question and several top officials. Have resigned but governor recorder of seal refuses to step down part of the issue right now to is that. There's really not anyone that could take his place the legislature would need to step in. And they don't meet again they're not in session until August so really no end in sight right now can really all right Victor can no thank you so much right there in San Juan we appreciate it.

