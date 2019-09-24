Transcript for Puerto Rico rocked by 6.0 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake shook parts of Puerto Rico over night the six point oh magnitude quake was centered about fifty miles. Northwest of the island a woman captures some of the shaking from her tenth floor apartment. There were no immediate reports of damage several aftershocks are reported. A US army soldier is under arrest accused of discussing plans to bomb a TV news network and target presidential candidate federal Rourke. Jared William Smith allegedly told an FBI source said he had placed a vehicle full of explosives material. At the headquarters of a news network CNN says it wasn't a target. Agents say Smith provided bomb making instructions during chats on FaceBook. This case it's off so many alarms the combination of an active duty soldier trained. Young. And talking about harming other people who it's the absolute worst scenario for law enforcement. Agents say the toy four year old who is stationed in Kansas also expressed a desire to fight with an extremist group in Ukraine.

