Transcript for Who could become Puerto Rico's governor on Friday

Artery goes outgoing governor is set to name a successor a person familiar with the matter tells ABC news that Ricardo rose jail we'll nominate Pedro. Pay air and Luis seat as secretary of state if confirmed he would become governor when Roseanne steps down Friday. No one has already facing legal challenges over that massive data breach at least two lawsuits have been filed both are seeking class action status. The lawsuits claim that the bank fail to properly secure and monitor the data of the more than 100 million people impacted. The breach allegedly occurred in March and was not discovered. Until this month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.