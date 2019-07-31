Who could become Puerto Rico's governor on Friday

More
The clock is slowly ticking in Puerto Rico - Ricardo Rossello is supposed to step down as governor this Friday at 5 pm.
0:35 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who could become Puerto Rico's governor on Friday
Artery goes outgoing governor is set to name a successor a person familiar with the matter tells ABC news that Ricardo rose jail we'll nominate Pedro. Pay air and Luis seat as secretary of state if confirmed he would become governor when Roseanne steps down Friday. No one has already facing legal challenges over that massive data breach at least two lawsuits have been filed both are seeking class action status. The lawsuits claim that the bank fail to properly secure and monitor the data of the more than 100 million people impacted. The breach allegedly occurred in March and was not discovered. Until this month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"The clock is slowly ticking in Puerto Rico - Ricardo Rossello is supposed to step down as governor this Friday at 5 pm.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64675677","title":"Who could become Puerto Rico's governor on Friday","url":"/US/video/puerto-ricos-governor-friday-64675677"}