Transcript for Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison dead at 88

Maybe you know this quote it's wean die that may be the meaning of life but we do Lang wage that may be the measure of our lives that's a quote from one of the world's. Brightest lights one of the world's most beloved at Nobel award winning writers Toni Morrison. Who has passed to point at age 88 absolutely. Irreplaceable. Her book song of Solomon beloved blue was I. Looks that gave us a rates. Powerful stories on Black America. A master architect of words that lifted us up and made us think made us fearless made us proud and for this gift this language that lives on. What we say thank you and she will absolutely be missed and I want to bring in Mike muse my hosts on series X and to discuss this you know might. I just want you to talk about. Her her impact. Yeah absolutely. Growth priority here are actually in particular boat crash and where ash. Your shadow but you're also thankful bread and you're thankful that you had a chance to experience are watching mobilize and get think that you had a chance to be a worksheet one of those individuals were her legacy will live on in the Porsche injuries to calm she'd won the individual who we were constantly beach Goudie and academics. Scholars. Some folks think what collective people live on the word description AG which she had a way. Why being that would almost melodic. Music all right she kind of she looked able to really own. This certain technique are partly Polytechnic right which is kind of using their melodic lines and melodies that you could hear her big narratives in the stall Obama in the back on the list anxious. Checchi had a way of using that in order to green complex story uncomfortable stories about race and great dynamic and America. To that changes to where readers across the globe could be late cheer her proves true it worked at what does this into a possible morsel of Detroit in the human characteristic and the huge human. Major are. Mike yes. Completely agree she broke so many barriers and she will absolutely be missed on the national treasures so. Yes. Sorry to hear that she is passed on but she was she was one of the grapes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.