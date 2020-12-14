Transcript for One-two punch for Northeast with snow storms

Millions of Americans will be seeing their first big a winter storm of the season this week here's your Monday forecast. A storm system charges into the northeast today bringing rain along the coast in several inches of snow further inland today behind that using major storm for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Heavy snow and wind expected from Ohio to New England it with a rain of further south. Checking today's temperatures twenty degrees colder in the northeast today compared to yesterday. Thirty degrees in the Rockies as for Miami. Well nice balmy 82. X it.

