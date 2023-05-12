Push for naloxone in schools as fentanyl crisis hits students

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the health emergency of drug overdoses on school campuses and how stocking up on the life-saving drug naloxone can help prevent more deaths.

May 12, 2023

