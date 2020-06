Transcript for A Queens officer is suspended for putting a chokehold on a suspect

They tackled a man on a beach boardwalk after he threw something at them the video shows the officer with his arm around the man's neck until another officer pulls them off. And the man was taken to the hospital they want PD have long banned choke holds the police commissioner said accountability and policing. Is essential.

