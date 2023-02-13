Questions grow after fighter jets shoot down more high-altitude objects

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze and retired Gen. Robert Abrams, an ABC News contributor, discuss the unidentified objects shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live