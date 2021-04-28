Transcript for Questions remain on release of police bodycam video of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

North Carolina judge ruled today that you'll delayed public release of body camera footage from the police shooting of Andrew Brown junior. Brown was killed while police were executing a search and arrest warrant on drug charges last week. His Stanley who already saw a short clip of body cam footage will now be able to see all five videos. But the judge says the public release of those videos will be delayed for thirty to 45 days in order to protect the ongoing investigations. Are richter Canas and Elizabeth City, North Carolina. With the details hi Victor. Diane Terry first things first we will not be seeing this body came video anytime soon but here fear the key moments. From today's hearing. The judge ruling that the body came videos can be disclosed to injure brown junior's family within the next ten days we understand that means they'll be able to view the video. But will not be able to share it he also ordered the sheriff's office to blur all identifying features of the individuals in the videos. Before that disclosure. We had a chance to speak with some of routes family members. Who called body just ruling but they took serious issue was something the district attorney said in the courtroom he said that the video reveals that Brown's car. Made contact with the officers. Before shots were heard on the video Brown's cousin and aunt told us. That's the first they've heard of this that they are not buying it and they want to know why it took weeks for that information to come out. We also heard from the attorney representing the officers involved he said that the officers are very distraught but quote we believe that the shooting was justified. Us for the public release of the body Kim videos the judge ruled the recordings will be delayed for a period of no less than thirty days and no more. Been 45 days and is to protect the investigation. Diane. Curator komando forests and Elizabeth City, North Carolina thanks Victor. And Brown's family released a statement this afternoon in response to the judge's decisions they are. We are deeply disappointed by the judge's decision in this modern civil rights crisis where we see black people killed by police everywhere we look. Video evidence is the key to discerning truths and getting well deserves justice for victims of senseless murders.

