Questlove: New documentary 'chance to restore the lost history of Black people'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with musician and director Questlove on his Oscar-nominated documentary "Summer of Soul," which unearthed footage from an iconic 1969 music festival in Harlem, New York.

