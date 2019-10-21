-
Now Playing: Baby raccoon, puppy are best friends
-
Now Playing: Injured baby raccoon walks again with wheelchair
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc overnight in Dallas
-
Now Playing: 11-month-old boy shot 4 times in grave condition
-
Now Playing: More officials set to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Opioid trial reaches settlement
-
Now Playing: US soldiers killed in training exercise
-
Now Playing: Raccoon makes itself at home in North Carolina backyard
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for plane that vanished from radar near North Carolina airport
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady defends cameo in Netflix show
-
Now Playing: High school coach disarms student armed with shotgun
-
Now Playing: New lead in disappearance of 3-year-old Alabama girl
-
Now Playing: West Point cadet missing, took assault rifle with him
-
Now Playing: 1st photos of Felicity Huffman behind bars
-
Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed in training accident
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
-
Now Playing: Tornado damage reported in Texas
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old hooks catch of his life
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman halfway through 14-day sentence inside California prison