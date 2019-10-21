Raccoon makes itself at home in North Carolina backyard

More
A North Carolina woman joked that a raccoon “owed rent” when the animal took up residence in her Hendersonville backyard.
0:47 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Raccoon makes itself at home in North Carolina backyard
Yeah. I. Yeah. Yeah. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"A North Carolina woman joked that a raccoon “owed rent” when the animal took up residence in her Hendersonville backyard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66419967","title":"Raccoon makes itself at home in North Carolina backyard","url":"/US/video/raccoon-makes-home-north-carolina-backyard-66419967"}