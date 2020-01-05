Transcript for Rain, strong winds knock down trees across Northeast

Look at this a strong gossip went uprooted factory in Chester county Pennsylvania UC slam right into our house almost slicing get an half. Wind driven rain knocked down trees across the north east. The radar shows more heavy rain this morning from New York to Boston and showers from Roanoke to Dayton. Rain also want plea from Montana the Dakotas looking at today's temperatures highs in the sixties for New York Boston Chicago and Minneapolis. Seventies and eighties in the south sixteenth in the Pacific northwest 102 in Phoenix.

